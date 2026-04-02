Dear Humans,

Lo, after President Epstein’s batshit crazy message to the nation last night on Iran, God thought it would be fun just to check in on how MAGA is doing these days.

And the answer is? Really fucking bad.

1. “My son will NEVER die for a foreign country”

One loyal Trump supporter posted, “What the FUCK are we doing!” then added: “My son will NEVER die for a foreign country! I voted for you 3 times.”

Another Trump voter wrote, “My son is getting ready to go to Iran... Fuck you.”

Another father fired back at the usual braindead “he knew what he signed up for” line by saying these kids went into the service for a career, an education, and a future, not to die for “some dirty pedophile president who doesn’t give a shit about any of us.” Well said.

2. “We The People Can Not Afford To Fuckin Eat”

Check out this regretful Trump voter, who shouts in all caps, “WE THE PEOPLE CAN NOT AFFORD TO FUCKIN EAT.”

In a reply on this post he says he’s “fuckin tired of ramen and hotdogs.”

Donald and Melania do NOT care. Donald would tell him it’s his patriotic duty to suffer and Melania would urge him to eat cake.

This is what a forever war does, dumbasses.

Donald doesn’t care if you or your children get drafted. He wants to defund daycare and Medicare to pay for more bombs so he can bomb more schoolchildren.

3. God’s Final Word

Any ruler who says there is no money for children because he needs another war is an evil sack of excrement.

And the sickest joke of all is that this orange coward will never be the one in danger.

Send Barron Trump!

Send Lindsey Graham!

If you’ve had it with these fascist clowns? Good. You’re not alone.

More people see through the lies than ever before. Keep calling it out. Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will defeat these evil bastards. We will win.

4. Join God's Rebellion

Trump is telling working families there is no money for childcare, healthcare, or food because there is always another war to fund.

That is why this newsletter exists.

To show you exactly what these idiots are posting while the lie is still unfolding in real time. To call bullshit on the monsters doing this to our country. He doesn’t care what happens to any of you.

It makes me furious. And that’s exactly why I need your help.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God