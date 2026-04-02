Letters from God

Letters from God

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Shannon Winkelman's avatar
Shannon Winkelman
3d

Are their daughters not also being sent to war? My daughter was deployed over there when this shit show started. They have been dodging missiles and still trying to do their jobs. Don't forget our women warriors! Makes me so mad!

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6 replies by God and others
Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
3d

FAFO.

maybe we need an additional acronym. WTYS. we told you so.

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