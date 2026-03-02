Letters from God

Letters from God

13 Comments

User's avatar
Sarah3000's avatar
Sarah3000
34m

When someone says, "That's just the way it is" that means they couldn't care less what happens. Soldiers dying is of little consequence to Trump.

Reply
Share
Cat's avatar
Cat
40m

Everything is a bot or a scam now. Except for you, God. The epstein class will send everyone else’s kids to fight their wars, including maga’s. Apparently #send barron is trending on social media which is good.

Reply
Share
1 reply
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture