Dear Humans,

Happy Monday. Thank you for being here with me today. Right wing billionaires now own and control every single major news network. But they don’t own us. You’re the only reason God’s left wing newsletter still exists. If you’re able, please consider joining today as a subscriber.

Lo, God was browsing social media last night and started seeing a lot of posts from upset ‘military moms.’ I’ve collected examples of these here for your perusal.

You will note they all use the exact same phrase:

“Please pray for my son’s safety. Please pray for all our troops. Us military moms are all freaking out a little right now. 😫”

These Posts Are Russian Bot Bullshit.

Their profiles make it clear these people are MAGA.

God is not saying there aren’t quite a lot of MAGA military moms who might be worried right now. But these posts are clearly from coordinated foreign bots.

Their purpose is to inflame the emotions of Americans so they are more easily distracted and divided.

Hey, remember back in November when Elon Musk accidentally by revealed that over 90% of all Trump supporting accounts on Twitter are foreign troll farms?

God remembers.

Why are they doing this? It’s simple.

Operation Epstein is not just about bombing Iran to distract from President Pedo’s crimes.

It’s a cynical attempt to divide and conquer Americans to help the Republicans more easily rat-fuck hi yet another election.

They are normalizing the murder of Americans and Iranians in defense of billionaire Epstein criminals and demanding you just accept it.

They will tell you that’s just the way it is, and that some things will never change.

But don’t you believe them.

If you want to fight these bastards for real, becoming a paid supporter will truly make a difference in growing God’s media army into an unstoppable force for good. 👇👇👇

All we have is each other. And you. Every subscriber, every friend you tell, every like, every share, every comment pushes our lines forward.

Remember, we’re going to beat these bastards.

God won’t rest until we do.

Love,

God