Dear Humans,

White smoke rose. And then the screaming began. They wanted a Pope as evil as Donald. Instead, they got one who follows Christ. And lo, what a rich bounty of papal schadenfreude was found for thine enjoyment.

1. MAGA Has Full-Blown Papal Meltdown

In case you’re just joining us, new Pope Leo has criticized Donald Trump for years online, leading to this headline from The NY Post:

So of course, the right wing completely lost it.

Megyn Kelly just realized she’s on the wrong side of history.

Look upon Jack Posobiec’s stupefied face and cry with laughter.

Sean Hannity said, and God shits thee not:

“It sounds like he’s been indoctrinated into the liberal way of thinking.”

Yes, Sean. It’s almost like he’s following the word of Christ.

They’re not even trying to claim him anymore. After all, he dared to criticize their cult leader, Pope Antichrist the Asshole.

Oh no, a Pope who’s not fascist. The horror!

There are so many of these posts, but I couldn’t find one yet from Marjorie Taylor Greene! Probably because she’s running for Senate now and very worried about going up against the first American Pope.

If thou wouldst judge a man by his enemies, then Pope Leo must be pretty damn good.

Anyway, just wait until these bigots find out…he has Black ancestry from Louisiana. All of their heads are going to explode all at once.

2. God’s Final Word

They’re not mad because the Pope is dangerous. They’re mad because he cares.

Pope Leo XIV believes that caging children is unholy. That loving your neighbor applies across borders. That Jesus didn’t rank people based on where they were born.

And that terrifies them.

Because fascism does not fear fire.

It fears empathy.

“We have lost the Church.”

Good.

Maybe now Jesus can finally get it back.

The new Pope gets it. Truth matters. Love matters. And we’re not alone.

Love,

God

