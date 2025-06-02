Dear Humans,

They’ve spent years warning us about government overreach, the Deep State, and not wanting to become like China. Then they voted for the guy who just gave an AI surveillance company called Palantir the keys to the entire country so he can do just that.

Oh and btw, Palantir is literally named after the evil orb that Saruman uses to spy on Middle-Earth in Lord of the Rings.

1. Social Credit is Coming

Trump just handed a massive contract to Palantir, Peter Thiel’s AI-powered spy firm. Their job is to build a centralized database on all Americans, combining facial recognition, license plate tracking, ICE targeting, biometric data, and whatever else they damn well want.

Social media history. Your opinions on genocide and January 6.

How many times you’ve posted the word taco. If you’ve attended any protest marches.

With all that data, Trump and the Republicans could create a social credit system like China’s. And if they can, you know they will.

What does that mean? It means the government tracking where you go, who you know, what you post… and punishing you for it. Higher taxes. Travel restrictions. Job loss. Censorship. Prison camps. Whatever they decide.

This isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s not “just a contract.” It’s a proven modern infrastructure for authoritarianism.

This is not just dystopian. It’s straight-up Black Mirror.

2. MAGA Is Freaking Out, As Everyone Should

MAGA can’t understand simple concepts like ‘tariffs are a tax that Americans pay,’ but techno-conspiracies are right up their crazy alley. It’s baffling. The expression “A broken clock is right twice a day” springs to mind.

They’re posting things like “TRUMP FLIPPED ON US.”

“Man who voted for the ‘leopards eating faces party’ shocked to find leopards eating his face.”

“Was MAGA a giant psyop?”

Sure, but the only ‘'psychological operation” was ‘using racism to get racists to vote for a racist and give him all of their money.’

Because he’s a fucking liar and always has been?

Also thou art hideously stupid.

Hey, that’s an insult to The Satanic Temple.

3. They Built The Deep State

The deep state never existed, so they built one. They cheered it on when it was aimed at immigrants and protestors. Now they’re realizing the machine they helped build is scanning their faces too.

They wanted a dictator. They just never thought he’d track them.

It’s ironic. And it’s terrifying. Because he’s not just coming for them. In time, this monster will come for ALL of us.

They’re finally scared of the right thing for once. Mass surveillance. Corporate fascism. A police state draped in dark MAGA flags.

If they’re serious, then God commands them to tear down their MAGA flags!

Rip them in half!! Throw them away or set them ablaze for social media videos. God would watch and see that it was good.

The more people that turn against Taco Supreme Leader, the better!!

