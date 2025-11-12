Letters from God

Letters from God

65 Comments

User's avatar
Maria K.'s avatar
Maria K.
Nov 12

And they are STILL blaming the immigrants?! WTF?! If people who are born here and have at least that going for them can't afford a house, what makes them think that those who come here with nothing more than clothes on their backs have anything to do with it? Don't get rid of the immigrants - get rid of the billionaires!

Reply
Share
25 replies
Carmen Honacker's avatar
Carmen Honacker
Nov 12

What do you mean, one can enter for a raffle to win the weed cup? I'd buy one, provided you can ship it out of the country :D

As for Trump's 50-year mortgage plan. Nothing shocks me anymore. Each day is just another rendition of "Idiocracy." I'm not going to put any stock in this statement, because he won't remember he said that within an hour and therefore won't execute on it.

Reply
Share
2 replies by God and others
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture