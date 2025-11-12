Dear Humans,

Landlord Donold has decided to “fix” the housing crisis the only way he knows how: by turning everyone into tenants for life.

His new scam, a 50-year mortgage, is so staggeringly stupid it could only come from a man who has never paid a bill.

This isn’t a plan to help Americans own homes. It’s a plan to help banks own Americans.

Golden ballrooms while people starve, $20 billion for Argentina while farmers go broke, and now this. Even his most racist fans are getting tired of being jerked around.

1. The Landlord Gospel

Trump has always believed debt is loyalty. The more you owe, the more he owns you.

So now he wants to make sure you owe him and his evil pals forever.

Marjorie Taylor Greene took issue with the scam but failed to call out President Pedophile by name.

“In debt forever, in debt for life,” she wrote. It’s true. Most first time home buyers are now 40 years old and would never live to own their home.

Right wing Sean Davis complained that a 24-year-old college grad already cannot afford a down payment, let alone fifty years of interest.

No shit! But somehow Sean also forgot to mention The Kiddie Diddler by name.

2. The American Nightmare

The cult is finally learning math. Even his most evil, most white supremacist nazi supporters are worried.

Even racist moron Matt Walsh admitted it outright: “Your house will be owned by the bank until you die.”

While MAGA worried about 50 year mortgages, Donold was busy expressing sympathy for Andrew (the pedophile formerly known as Prince).

3. God’s Final Word

Dear MAGA, you let a landlord who bankrupts casinos convince you he was smart. You mistook a slumlord for a savior.

He doesn’t want you to own homes. He wants you to owe him your entire lives.

You traded the American Dream for the American Nightmare. I know how afraid you are of being “woke,” but it’s time to wake up. At least about Donold.

For Christ’s sake, he hates dogs!!

That alone is disqualifying.

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God