Letters from God

Letters from God

74 Comments

User's avatar
HoodyHoo's avatar
HoodyHoo
Jul 9, 2025

Are we forgetting who Trump is? 30+ convictions, an admitted attraction to his own DAUGHTER? Of course he was on the island, he probably built a tacky hotel there.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Linda Unger's avatar
Linda Unger
Jul 9, 2025

Waiting for the copy to be unearthed. You know there is one.

Reply
Share
3 replies
72 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture