Dear Humans,

Rejoice in the lamentations of thine enemies. For lo, the fools doth tremble and weep and gnash their teeth with regret.

In modern terms, we are currently in day 3 of a Category 5 shit-storm as MAGA continues to lose their fucking minds over the fact that their chosen one Donald Trump has officially covered up the Epstein files.

Get 25% off for 1 year

1. MAGA Is Imploding

Extremely MAGA account Gunther Eagleman has fallen.

For Gunther is now posting things like:

“I never thought our government would allow people to r@pe children on Epstein’s island and just let it slide. It’s not ok.”

Even rabid MAGA cult member Roseanne Barr condemned him:

“Yes, we still care about Epstein. Read the damn room.”

Elon Musk continued to stoke people up against his hated nemesis Donold:

“How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”

And it only got funnier from there.

2. Roger Stone Accidentally Confesses

On a random post, a poster asked “Pam Bondi, who are you protecting?”

This caused Roger Stone to jump in the comments to threaten legal action against the poster. In so doing he let the whole world know just how worried he is about being accused of being there.

Methinks he doth protest too much.

3. Bannon Is in the Files

Speaking of Trump’s stooges and henchmen, Elon Musk posted that Steve Bannon is in the Epstein files too.

BEHOLD:

They’re turning on each other. These are not things that people forget.

After years of claiming they were on a mission to find and stop the pedophiles, they are only just now realizing their cult leader and all of his friends were the real pedophiles all along.

Once again, Donald was good friends with Epstein and hung out with him at parties. How many times must the world see this picture?

But of course, his cult has been in extreme denial over it.

FOR YEARS.

Forsooth, they are pretty slow on the uptake.

That’s why this sudden realization of betrayal cuts like a knife. Because now it seems clear (to many) of his own voters that he had to become president twice to cover up his crimes.

They believe he had to kill the man who could rat him out. Then bury the evidence. Like one of his ex-wives on a golf course.

Are they right?

Well, because Mr. Innocent buried the evidence for some reason, they will never know for sure.

But they have all the time in the world to think about it now.

Indeed, they have the rest of their lives to let it rattle around whatever tortured pudding they have left to call brains.

4. A Message From God

The lies and coverups from criminals like Donald Trump destroy people’s lives, break up families, and ruin countries.

That’s why I do this. That’s why I’ve sacrificed my safety and sanity for this.

Because someone has to speak the truth when the powerful hide it.

I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

Bless you for being here with Me today.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Get 25% off as a thank you for reading:

Get 25% off for 1 year

"You give me hope!” - Rose "I believe in what you are doing. I stand with you and will fight to the end. Thank you." - Brandon "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!” - Mary

If you are able and would prefer to support our cause at full price, you can do that as well right here.

Give a gift subscription

Thank you for standing with us.

Love,

God