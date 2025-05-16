Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! The Supreme Court of the United States just told Trump: no, you can’t erase the 14th Amendment just because you’re a racist.

1. Trump’s Team Gets Wrecked in Court

Trump’s lawyer stood before the justices and argued that birthright citizenship was never meant for immigrants’ kids. But the Supreme Court wasn’t having it.

Justice Sotomayor:

“You’re talking about rendering thousands of children stateless.”

Justice Jackson:

“Your argument turns our system into a ‘catch me if you can’ regime.”

Justice Kagan:

“Every court is ruling against you. There’s not going to be a lot of disagreement on this.”

Even “Beer me” Brett Kavanaugh blinked:

“What do hospitals do when a woman gives birth? Not give the kid a birth certificate? They aren’t in their parents’ country, so they won’t be getting one there! It’s not the job of healthcare workers to thoroughly examine immigration documents before they let the woman push.

EVEN KAVANAUGH! Not only does Donold’s challenge to birthright citizenship seem dead on arrival, The Supreme Court justices are clearly furious that Donold ignored their 9-0 ruling on Kilmar Abrego Garcia a month ago.

Verily, they art so fucking pissed.

It’s mind-blowing.

2. MAGA Loses It Over Amy Coney Barrett In Particular

Barrett, Trump’s handpicked justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsberg, asked real questions. To her credit, she refused to back down to Trump’s lawyer on whether or not they have to obey court rulings.

Cue the MAGA meltdown. God shall respond to each with wit and aplomb.

God is crying. With laughter.

That’s exactly right. And Donald Trump thinks no one branch has absolute power except the executive branch! 🤡 😂

On the contrary, Donold is the one who seems to think he’s the Boss and everyone else must bow down and obey.

See? My sentence wore it better.

This guy thinks she was threatened…LOL. That’s not it at all.

She just has a brain, bro.

3. God’s Final Word

Meanwhile, Trump spent the day posting a long rant, where he called Americans “STUPID” and “SUCKERS” and repeatedly used the phrase “babies of slaves.”

If he gave a damn about citizenship or the law, he wouldn’t have…

– Offered U.S. citizenship to anyone who pays him $5 million

– Just let 17 members of El Chapo’s family into the country

– Invited racist white South Africans to immigrate

Indeed. He is literally doing the Family Guy color chart meme. But if you don’t pass his test, you can just pay him five million dollars.

They want brown babies deported and rich racists rewarded. But today, even their own court looked them in the eye and said:

NOT THIS TIME.

The Lord hath receipts.

And lo, justice is just getting started.

