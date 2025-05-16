Letters from God

Letters from God

29 Comments

User's avatar
Kemi Barnes's avatar
Kemi Barnes
May 16, 2025

Oh no! She stepped out of the Kool aid drinking line and actually used her brain to call out the BS for what it was!🙄

Reply
Share
Kristin Beauchamp's avatar
Kristin Beauchamp
May 16, 2025

For the love o’ God-Thank you❣️

Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture