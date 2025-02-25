MAGA Loses It Over HUD Feet Prank
Foot around and find out.
Dear Humans,
An anonymous hero at HUD pressed play on a video of Donny bowing before his true god, Elon Musk, and now MAGA is absolutely losing their minds. Let us bow our heads and give thanks.
1. MAGA Big Mad
The rage over this video is unreal. Trump supporters are out for blood because an AI-generated clip of Donny kissing Musk’s two left feet aired inside a federal building.
By the way, Elon having two left feet is canon now. Honestly it explains a lot.
Many are calling for whoever played the clip to be fired. I’m not sure they care that much. There’s no one left to fire.
One furious MAGA warrior typed out “Bye Felicia” like they just won the culture war with a sick reference that’s not at all totally played out.
Others are convinced Musk’s secret police will track them down.
And of course others still are calling for life sentences (yes, really) for whoever played the clip.
For LIFE? For an AI video? The president is a convicted felon who got zero punishment but this person deserves life in prison? LOL…shut the fuck up, Utsav.
2. I Have to Respond to This Scumbag
Meanwhile, in Missouri, Representative Mark Alford had the gall to tell fired federal workers that “God has a plan” for them.
WHAT THE HELL?! Hey Mark Alford, go to hell you prick. My divine plan was NOT for you to not be an absolute bastard who guts people’s livelihoods and then tells them it’s part of the LORD’s will.
When some smug politician says "God has a plan," please tell them "Oh yeah? Well, God warned me about stupid assholes like you in his newsletter."
Actually, I do have concepts of a plan and it’s called Project 2029. It lays out a bold vision for a progressive future.
3. God’s Final Word
You want to know how we fight back? Like the anonymous legend at HUD. One act of trolling at a time. One small, beautiful, hilarious moment of defiance that shatters their fragile egos.
Press play. Post the results. Keep going..
“Yeah, the revolution starts now
In your own backyard
In your own hometown
What you doing standing around?
Just follow your heart
The revolution starts now”
4. Join God’s Rebellion
When you have two left feet, do you walk in tighter and tighter circles to the right ? Maybe AI didn’t hallucinate that.
This is pretty damn good trolling. Doesn’t take much these days with all the horrible chaos that they,the MAGA voters themselves, are fully responsible for, and know that they own it! But, hey I am big mad at these maga shitbags who try to twist this around and gaslight us at town halls. They got roundly shut down, and in Idaho a woman was literally dragged out. I hope she sues the fuck out of Sheriff Norris and his “henchmen.”And another idiot tried the Not-A-Nazi salute, and issued remorseful apology and “resigned.” Fucker got fired and we know it. Should we make it to midterms, we all know what to do. And, we have God on our side to make us laugh and give us hope. And, to engage in a fuck ton of SMITING. But, Elon Goes Wild movie has got to be stopped. Now!!
