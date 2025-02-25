Dear Humans,

An anonymous hero at HUD pressed play on a video of Donny bowing before his true god, Elon Musk, and now MAGA is absolutely losing their minds. Let us bow our heads and give thanks.

Get 20% off for 1 year

1. MAGA Big Mad

The rage over this video is unreal. Trump supporters are out for blood because an AI-generated clip of Donny kissing Musk’s two left feet aired inside a federal building.

By the way, Elon having two left feet is canon now. Honestly it explains a lot.

Many are calling for whoever played the clip to be fired. I’m not sure they care that much. There’s no one left to fire.

One furious MAGA warrior typed out “Bye Felicia” like they just won the culture war with a sick reference that’s not at all totally played out.

Others are convinced Musk’s secret police will track them down.

And of course others still are calling for life sentences (yes, really) for whoever played the clip.

For LIFE? For an AI video? The president is a convicted felon who got zero punishment but this person deserves life in prison? LOL…shut the fuck up, Utsav.

Share

2. I Have to Respond to This Scumbag

Meanwhile, in Missouri, Representative Mark Alford had the gall to tell fired federal workers that “God has a plan” for them.

WHAT THE HELL?! Hey Mark Alford, go to hell you prick. My divine plan was NOT for you to not be an absolute bastard who guts people’s livelihoods and then tells them it’s part of the LORD’s will.

When some smug politician says "God has a plan," please tell them "Oh yeah? Well, God warned me about stupid assholes like you in his newsletter."

Actually, I do have concepts of a plan and it’s called Project 2029. It lays out a bold vision for a progressive future.

3. God’s Final Word

You want to know how we fight back? Like the anonymous legend at HUD. One act of trolling at a time. One small, beautiful, hilarious moment of defiance that shatters their fragile egos.

Press play. Post the results. Keep going..

“Yeah, the revolution starts now

In your own backyard

In your own hometown

What you doing standing around?

Just follow your heart

The revolution starts now”

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 9 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God