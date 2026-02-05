Letters from God

Letters from God

Mark Carpenter
Feb 5

I have extended family members on both sides of my family who are MAGA, and who (up to this point) have supported Trump, MAGA, Charlie Kirk and "Q" absolutely and completely.

If something jars these people hard enough that they suddenly come to, and come to believe that Trump has been lying to them and covering up his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein's Sexual Fantasy Island -- at least they finally realize what Trump, MAGA, Charlie Kirk and "Q" were all about, and they realize that they were being used.

It takes a HUGE step to cross over from being a Trump True Believer™ to accepting reality on its own terms. I am not going to fault someone who Finally Sees The Light. At least they SAW the light; and that's more than a lot of Trump supporters are doing.

Ann Panda
Feb 5

There's a couple at my gym who has always complained about how Biden was going to take their guns (they have a basement full of weapons), and I'm curious how they are going to rationalize the fact that rump is saying "no guns." They are super devout "Christians" so of course they are maga.

