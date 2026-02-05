Exhibit A.

Dear Humans,

Lo, MAGA voters are seeing what’s in the Epstein files and finding out their side is protecting child rapists.

For example, “Conservative1AZ” (seen in Exhibit A above) just announced he “may be voting Democrat down ticket so someone charges these rapists.” This realization occurred while he was watching FBI Chief Kash “Crazy Eyes” Patel on Fox News say he’s “closing the door” on the Epstein files.

He “may” be voting Democrat? May?! LOL! How many more redacted files do you need? Jesus Christ! These people are idiots.

Trump is in the Epstein files over 38,000 times! WAKE UP! That’s 33,000 more times than God or Jesus were in the Bible! Which is why I always call him President Epstein.

1. The Pastor Who Finally “Can’t Square It”

After that “I may be voting Democrat” post started circulating, another one went viral on Threads for a different reason: Pastor Bristol Smith said that he’s hit a “breaking point” with Donald Trump.

Exhibit B.

He frames it as a crisis of conscience and faith. He says he can’t reconcile Trump’s behavior with Christianity anymore, (ANYMORE?!?) and he calls out the bullying of reporters and the refusal to be transparent about the Epstein files.

He basically argues that if President Epstein had nothing to hide, he’d welcome scrutiny instead of trying to shut it all down.

Verily, this is all true, and I’m glad to see people changing their minds…but um…for the love of God, what took them so long? ARE THEY STUPID?! Lol.

Exhibit C.

2. God Smites These Morons

Dear Regretful MAGA, do you expect forgiveness? At this late hour?

He wants to send masked thugs to intimidate voters.

He’s murdering American civilians and mocking them for it.

Fuck your last minute conversions!

GOD SEES THROUGH SUCH CHEAP TRICKS!

And that goes for the right wing podcast bros, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and any other vile MAGA who come forth next.

No one should have ever listened to these morons in the first place. No one should care what they think NOW! Or what they might think next week!

They are fascists who feel the winds changing and so now they want to escape consequences for their crimes.

But these same people got him elected. Twice. They supported him long AFTER January 6.

Let’s not forget he mocked Rob Reiner’s death. Or the infinite number of evil, vile, racist, disgusting, inhuman things he’s said and done every single day for the last 10 years.

So yeah, God will never forget what MAGA did. They are not forgiven. Nor shall they ever be.

Can God get a fucking amen?!

Thanks for reading God’s silly rants.

Bless you, humans.

Love, ❤️

God

