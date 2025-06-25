Dear Humans,

Lo, behold the story of Republican Congresswoman and evil bastard Kat Cammack!! Her hypocrisy is truly iastounding and off the charts!!

1. She Passed the Law. It Almost Killed Her. She Blames You.

Kat Cammack, one of Florida’s proudest MAGA fascists, ended up in the ER with an ectopic pregnancy.

That’s when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus. It is 100 percent fatal if untreated, and 0 percent viable under any circumstance.

This happened in May 2024, right after Florida’s abortion ban took effect.

The doctors hesitated to treat her. Why? Because her own EVIL law was written so vaguely and cruelly that medical professionals didn’t know if they’d get arrested for saving her life.

“If this ruptures, it’ll kill you,” one doctor told her.

So she argued with hospital staff, showed them the law on her phone, and called Ron DeSantis’s office to help her get a shot of methotrexate.

That’s the same drug used in medication abortions.

Did she come away from this experience enlightened? Humbled? Motivated to repeal the law that nearly sent her to the afterlife?

Nope! Of course not.

“It was absolute fearmongering at its worst,” she said. About the left.

THE LEFT.

2. She Got an Abortion. But Says It Wasn’t.

Let’s be real. The treatment she received was abortion care. She took a drug to end a nonviable pregnancy before it killed her. That’s an abortion.

But Cammack insists:

“What I went through wasn’t an abortion.”

Ah, of course. When it’s her, it’s healthcare. When it’s a terrified teenager or a rape victim, it’s murder.

These people live by a simple code: rules for thee, but not for me. She wants pain and punishment for everyone else, and compassion and exceptions for herself.

She bans it for you. Then demands it for herself. And has the audacity to cry victim when the cruelty she legislated turns around and bites her in the ass.

That’s not just hypocrisy.

That’s not just cowardice.

That’s fascism.

3. A Message From God

Not gonna lie, humans.

June has been a rough one for all of us.

June 2025 has felt like ten years and it’s still not over. I know you feel it too.

Sometimes it feels like this war is breaking me. Not just as a writer. But as a person.

The fascists have taken everything from us.

Personally, I have lost my safety, my sanity, and my country. I will never forgive them. The United States will never live down this shame. All of it.

And yet I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. It is our goal to defeat the techno-fascist billionaires destroying the world.

""I have been wanting to support you for a while. I fucking love the enraged tone of your substack messages." - High Priestess "I believe you want to do more that report news. I think you are sincere in wanting to make needed changes in our country. While I don't agree with you on every topic, you are headed in the direction we need to go to return our country to a democratic state." - Lisa "Letters from God is one of the first places I check daily. It's time that I become an Angel!" - Mary

Love,

God