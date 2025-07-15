Letters from God

Letters from God

Scott Bernstein
Jul 15, 2025

MAGAt/QANON FUCKS: We're pretty sure fucking children is bad and we're gonna kill anyone who does it.

DEAR LEADER: Fucking children is awesome........including my own daughter. You now love the idea of fucking children. And, don't forget, Obama wore a tan suit once.

MAGAt/QANON FUCKS: Damn, I love owning the libs!

KMT
Jul 15, 2025Edited

Tacotits Trump 😆😆😆. Love this, God! Thanks for giving me a reason to laugh even in all the darkness.

