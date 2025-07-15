Dear Humans,

While you were sleeping, the Republicans voted to block a Democratic amendment that would have forced the release of the Epstein files. It’s the most obvious and vile coverup of all time. President Pedo demands everyone stop talking about it…immediately!

You know what to do.

1. We’re Gonna Need A Montage

You remember. Trump and all his stooges.

“Release the Epstein files!” “The people deserve the list!”

For years and years. They even ran on it.

It's not ancient history.

It was their whole identity.

MSNBC’s Morning Joe made an excellent montage:

But when Rep. Ro Khanna put it in writing and gave them the chance to prove they meant it, the Republicans killed it without hesitation.

And they waited until midnight to do it, because they were literally hoping you’d be asleep.

They could have let the list come out.

They chose to protect it.

They chose to protect him.

And every elite pedophile who participated.

I feel that every last one of them should be in prison, whether Republican or Democrat. But they don’t feel the same. They are protecting President Pedo.

It’s time for them to update their red hats.

2. MAGA Influencers Are Part Of The Active Coverup

This weekend, Tacotits Trump began his campaign to stop everyone from talking about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. It started with a ludicrous post claiming that Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton wrote the Epstein list, which, according to his team, doesn’t exist.

Fugly MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk said that Trump called him this weekend and asked him to stop talking about Epstein.

And guess what? That’s what he’s going to do! What a warrior for the truth, huh?

And just like that, all the top MAGA influencer accounts on X, who had spent years screaming about Epstein, suddenly pivoted.

We have the screenshots. Before and after Trump clearly called them all this weekend and told them to stop.

One of them even calls him The MAGA King.

They’re not fighting a pedophile ring.

They’re in a propaganda cult.

And they’re choosing to dig their graves even deeper.

3. The Truth Will Come Out

They want you to forget. They want you looking at whatever stupid bullshit they come up with next. Anything but the truth.

They’ve already moved on to worrying about ‘Biden’s autopen.’ As if anyone gives a fuck.

There’s already tons of evidence out there. And no matter what Trump or his league of unextraordinary influencers try to bury, this isn’t going away.

Every time they speak, they should be asked why they’re protecting a man who covered up a pedophile empire.

We will never stop. The truth is on our side.

They want to bury the truth.

But the truth will bury them.

4. An Important Message From God

They are trying to beat us down with their infinite amounts of hypocrisy, stupidity, and cruelty.

We can’t let them.

We have to win.

We have to beat them.

And I believe you and I both have purpose in making that happen.

Comedians could save this world, given half a chance.

