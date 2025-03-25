Letters from God

Letters from God

66 Comments

User's avatar
Allie Mac's avatar
Allie Mac
Mar 25, 2025

My husband is currently having a 3 hour OPSEC meeting because of Hegseth’s incompetence. Our soldiers paying the price while the SECDEF is going to get a slap on the wrist-if that

Reply
Share
5 replies
Nancy Crocker's avatar
Nancy Crocker
Mar 25, 2025

Dear God, please clarify that Mike WALTZ needs to be fired, not our dear governor Tim WALZ. Governor Walz actually knows what he's doing. Thank You.

Reply
Share
1 reply
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture