Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! This is the kind of post you read all the way through, cackling. Grab some popcorn, this is gonna be good.

Join the Rebellion

1. Even Trump Voters Are Shocked

Donold’s DUI hire for Secretary of Defense, Fox News puss-bag Pete Hegseth, handed over classified Yemen war plans in a Signal group chat…that his team had accidentally added a reporter to.

So far the aftermath is pure chaos.

Hegseth is called it a hoax.

The White House confirmed the leak.

Trump said he “knew nothing about it” and then attacked The Atlantic.

Which is a total lie, of course. They’re freaking the fuck out.

Even the cult MAGA morons knows this is the highest level of fuckup imaginable.

Some highlights from the conservative subreddit:

They’re not blaming the deep state. They’re blaming the Trump administration for its stunning levels of incompetence. It’s beautiful!

2. Pete Buttigieg Smites Pete Hegseth

Someone’s head must roll, but it won’t be Vance. Not this time. That leaves one guy holding the leaking phone: DUI Pete. Forget getting thrown under a bus. He’s getting thrown under a tank. And he deserves it.

They shrieked about emails for YEARS. Now they’re leaking war plans like drunk morons. They never gave one damn about national security. They only care about power.

Thankfully, the righteous Pete Buttigieg hath gloriously destroyed the vile Pete Hegseth and all these clowns:

3. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

"I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great." - Gina

"Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! " - Caiside

"How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post." — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. To celebrate 10 months of smiting ignorance, we’re offering 20% off—but only until midnight tonight. Think of it as an investment in the forces of truth and satire.

Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Claim Your 20% Off Special Here

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God