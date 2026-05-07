Dear Humans,

Have you heard about Donald Trump’s latest grift? He’s selling crappy gold phones to his MAGA base called the T1. Thing is, the Trump phones were supposed to be delivered last year. AND MAGA ALREADY PAID FOR THEM!

1. MAGA Gets Fooled By The Trump Phone!

Watch the crash out with Jesus and me, and stay tuned in for a comedian’s epic take down of a relentless Trump supporter heckler.

2. Henry Rollins joins God and Jesus!

Also today we were thrilled to be joined by punk rock legend Henry Rollins! Henry rarely sits down for podcast interviews, but when he saw The God Show, he knew he had to make an exception for this one! The interview gets deep fast. From drug-free rebellion and punk ethics to Iran, war, billionaires, the Pope, Trump, karma, and queer love, Henry goes off on the current state of the world.

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 8, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

May 20, 2pm ET: Visibility Brigade returns

4. Join The Rebellion!

God and Jesus are busting their asses day in and day out.

Are you with us?!?

Because we are with you.

Every live, every video, every letter, every post.

God knows most people will look away, but not you.

We need your help to smite these maniacs and send them back to hell.

Join our team today as either a free or paid subscriber. It helps and it matters!

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