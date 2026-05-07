Letters from God

Letters from God

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Christina Ronnberg's avatar
Christina Ronnberg
1h

The side that has the humor is the side that always wins! We will beat these evil weirdo motherfuckers. Thank you, God!

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CB Murray's avatar
CB Murray
1h

The only thing that would have been better is if the phones had shown up with an extra amount owed C.O.D. because of tariffs.

And also - although he doesn't want to know...Henry was awesome.

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