Dear Humans,

Verily, the cult of MAGA hath defended Trump through everything—January 6th, stealing classified documents, trying to overthrow democracy, NFT scams, tax fraud, and even bragging about sexual assault. But now they’re losing it over an AI-generated Gaza video featuring a golden Trump statue. His replies are filled with horrified supporters—let’s dive in.

1. MAGA’s Golden Calf Moment Arrives

For once, MAGA actually agrees with the rest of us: this video is horrifying, dystopian, and unhinged. But what they doth not realize is that it’s also the perfect distraction while Trump and the GOP are working to gut Medicaid, fire essential workers, and pass a tax cut for themselves.

His replies are filled with people losing faith in their antichrist.

@GaylaS: "This is totally reprehensible, Mr. President! It's EVIL! A Golden Statue of yourself? Transgender men? What about God's Word??"

👉 My response: Thou art fine with actual crimes, but AI-generated drag queens in Gaza is too much? Amazing.

@dagerssheath123: "He better not go crazy on us. Wtf is this crap? Stay focused for Christ sakes."

👉 My response: …go…crazy? Buddy, I have some bad news about the last eight years of your life.

@Damien2941: "This is stuff of the Devil. Greed and Pride will undo you, Donald Trump!"

👉 My response: Greed and pride? That’s his entire thing. That’s his entire brand. Don’t pretend thou didst not know. God is wise to thy tricks.

@stretfordend: "Those that voted for you are not happy with this Trump. You’re sick and unhinged."

👉 My response: Where was this energy when he literally tried to end democracy? He’s been sick and unhinged this entire time. God feels like God is taking crazy pills.

@JennyD: "I voted for you & you have done a lot of great things, but this Gaza idea is absolutely ridiculous."

👉 My response: You were fine with separating kids from their parents and locking them in cages, but this was just one step too far?

@ShaneRomine: "This is heresy against God. You make a pagan idol of yourself. A golden effigy of you is NO different than the golden calf."

👉 My response: Lo, the MAGA faithful did look upon the Golden Idol, and it spake unto them, saying: ‘Give me all thy money, and also thy dignity.’ And they did as they were told, until the Idol posted an AI Gaza video, and then they were like ‘Wait, what the hell?’

@Trisha_WeThePeople: "The Lord God says, ‘there shall be NO other gods before Him!!’ Mr. President, you are playing with fire!"

👉 My response: MAGAs 9 minutes ago: ‘Trump was sent by God!’ MAGAs now: ‘Wait, NOT LIKE THAT.’

2. Heinous Fuckery Most Foul

While MAGA loses their minds over AI Gaza, Trump and the GOP are:

✅ Passing a massive tax cut for the rich

✅ Gut-punching Medicaid to fund it

✅ Firing thousands of government workers, including air traffic controllers

@GregJohanson: "Horrible video. Bad taste. Focus on the middle-class tax cuts and provide for American workers."

👉 My response: Art thou forking high? Trump is slashing taxes for billionaires while firing park rangers, scientists, and air traffic controllers. The middle class isn’t getting a tax cut—they’re getting a bill.

3. God’s Final Word

Trump’s base doth waver, yet it shall matter not unless the people rise. The AI Gaza spectacle is but the latest deception, crafted to beguile the masses whilst they gut Medicaid, grant gold unto the wealthy, and cast laborers into the abyss.

They believe the people too weary, too broken, too blind to resist. They wager upon apathy and despair.

But lo, we see their treachery. And thou we walk through the uncanny valley of AI darkness, we shall not turn away.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Humanity is at a crossroads. Donold Trump is coming for all of us who dare to oppose him. Every corporate media network, social media app, and billionaire has bent the knee to his fascist ambitions.

We’re risking everything to stand against him and his goons, bringing truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive—it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to call out miserable pricks like him.

So if you've been waiting for a sign, this is it.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God