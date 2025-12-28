Dear Humans,

Lo, MAGA was promised cheaper healthcare and better coverage, Instead, they’re getting much higher bills and worse coverage than ever. Let us behold them suffering the consequences of their own stupidity and hatred.

1. Ripping You Off Is The Trump Plan

For years, they were told healthcare was expensive because of immigrants. Because of poor people. Because of anyone except the insurance companies and the corrupt politicians cashing their lobbyist checks.

So because they’re racists, they voted for a man who spent a decade screaming about Obamacare while never once explaining what would replace it.

But ripping off everyone harder than ever before has been the Republican Healthcare Plan all along.

Now the subsidies are gone, premiums are doubling, and deductibles are astronomical. Suddenly Facebook is full of Trump voters asking why their “Affordable” Care Act costs more than rent.

And the funniest part is that they’re still shocked. Still confused. Still asking when things will “turn around.”

When? When you forsake Tangerine Palpatine, you simpering fools!!!

When you join our ranks and are proud to be called “radical left scum” by President Fascist!!!

Then AND ONLY THEN shall things start to turn around.

2. Join The Rebellion!

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God