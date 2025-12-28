Letters from God

Letters from God

73 Comments

User's avatar
Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
Dec 28Edited

Years ago, I remember a Trump voter, possibly interviewed on the daily show, who had gone bankrupt because of medical debt. But she thought that was appropriate because she should be the one who was paying for it and not everybody else. And this is part of the problem. She doesn’t realize that when she goes bankrupt everybody else pays for it anyway.

This is probably a good thing for those Trump voters. They need to actually experience the results of their actions. Burnt fingers eventually lead to learning

Reply
Share
4 replies
Richard's avatar
Richard
Dec 28

Well, they FAFO! Btw, I’m a radical left scum and I’m proud of it!

Reply
Share
1 reply
71 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture