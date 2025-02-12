Letters from God

Letters from God

56 Comments

User's avatar
Sky 777's avatar
Sky 777
Feb 12, 2025

I have said that I have no sympathy for people like this farmer. The reality is that I do have pity, because I am basically a kind and empathetic person. Then I remember all the suffering that President Musk, his Band of Big Balls, his lap dog trump, the MAGAts in Congress and statehouses are causing to women, people of color, LGBTQ people, decent/caring folk, our constitution, the fabric of our democracy, and our environment.

And I get over it; the farmer, not the rest of it.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Scott Bernstein's avatar
Scott Bernstein
Feb 12, 2025

The author here knows the old saying better than anyone....... The Lord giveth and the vile nazi shitbag imbecile taketh away.

Reply
Share
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture