Behold, another MAGA disciple hath been smote—not by Me, but by his own blind loyalty to Donold. Let us gather ‘round and bask in the warm glow of self-inflicted consequences.

1. Farm Around and Find Out

Lo, yet another MAGA disciple hath reaped what he hath sown. A Missouri farmer, who voted for Donold without so much as reading a policy, is now watching his farm collapse—thanks to the very policies he supported. And verily, he took to TikTok to cry about it.

2. Trump Voter Loses $320,000

Behold, MAGA farmer Skylar Holden, who bet his livelihood on Donold and lost. Holden had a $240,000 contract with Trump’s USDA for fencing, wells, and water lines—but before he could cash in, the funding was frozen. Now, after sinking $80,000 of his own money into improvements, he stands to lose everything.

All told it’s a $320,000 disaster. All because he trusted Donold.

And the WORST part? He said that he voted for Trump based on a 25-question online quiz. He also said he had “no time to research” before voting.

“Daddy says I own you.”

3. God's Final Word

How are these people this stupid? He had NO TIME to research his vote?! The election went on forever. Give God a fricking break. This is the dumbest me-damned timeline.

Donold will not be helping this or any other farmer. He’s too busy stealing money.

Donold literally just ‘paused’ the ban on bribery of foreign officials. They also ‘shut down’ the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau?? They are claiming to fight fraud whilst looting the treasury in broad daylight.

Sigh…don’t worry, humans. Just keep calm and rebel on. I promise you that someday we’ll wake up and this insanity will all be over.

