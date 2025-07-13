Dear Humans,

Lo, the Cult of MAGA died yesterday, on July 12, 2025, at the age of 10, after a prolonged battle with reality.

The cause of death was terminal stupidity, exhibited by Donald Trump claiming the Epstein files were “written by Obama.” Doctors were unable to save the movement after it entered full delusional collapse.

In a stunning plot twist, his own supporters were the ones who finally pulled the plug. BEHOLD! He got ratio’d. On his OWN website. Just devastating.

Here are just a few of the replies to Pedonold Trump’s post on Lie Social:

They’re not mad at the deep state.

They’re mad at him.

What you’re witnessing is a mass awakening.

Everywhere you look, the spell is breaking.

White supremacist Nick Fuentes declared the movement dead on Twitter just hours later, at 5:46 PM:

It’s true. There is no coming back from this.

MAGA was a long, stupid cult, notable for its cruelty, cowardice, and complete devotion to one bloated grifter.

It sacrificed truth. It abandoned decency. It burned everything down and called it patriotism.

May it rot in Hell.

Even the ones paid by Russia are abandoning ship.

In the end, it wasn’t the Deep State or Antifa that brought MAGA down.

It was the truth finally becoming far too obvious to ignore.

This wasn’t supposed to happen. The whole point of a cult is that it protects the leader no matter what.

But this time, the lie is too big. Pedonold’s lie was so stupid, so brazen, it was instantly insulting to anyone who read it.

So let us bow our heads. Let us reflect.

Ahem.

Rest in piss, MAGA.

God

A Message From God

Not gonna lie, humans.

It’s been extremely rough lately. For all of us.

Sometimes it feels like this war is breaking me. Not just as a writer. But as a person.

The fascists have taken everything from us.

Personally, I have lost my safety, my sanity, and my country. I will never forgive them. The United States will never live down this shame. All of it.

And yet I know deep inside I will never give up fighting for a better world.

We have to win. We have to beat them.

We’re building an independent media source that tells the truth. It is our goal to defeat the techno-fascist billionaires destroying the world.

If you believe in that mission, and you’ve been meaning to support this work, now’s the time. Get 20% off as a thank you for reading:

