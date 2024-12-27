Dearest Human,

The MAGA-Elon Musk honeymoon is officially over, and the breakup is FREAKING HILARIOUS. What started as a political love affair has ended in a full-blown online war, with MAGA influencers now calling for a total boycott of Musk’s platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Grab your popcorn! It’s getting good.

1. Trouble in Paradise

It all started when xenophobic racist / far right bastard Laura Loomer accused Musk of betraying MAGA over his support for H1-B visas.

She lashed out, claiming:

“You only donated your money so you could influence immigration policy and protect your buddy Xi Jinping!”

Musk tried to shrug her off with:

“Loomer is trolling for attention. Ignore.”

Naturally, she didn’t. Instead, Loomer called for a MAGA-wide boycott of X (formerly Twitter) and declared Musk an infiltrator.

2. Musk Strikes Back

Musk didn’t just reply—he retaliated. Loomer and other MAGA influencers were stripped of their blue checkmarks and monetization privileges, cutting off their ability to earn revenue. For MAGA personalities who depend on X, this is a huge kick to the groin.

Musk, the self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” now finds himself accused of silencing critics. MAGA influencers, once his biggest fans, are now furious that he’s involved in the Trump administration.

3. The Mystery of Adrian Dittmann

As the drama escalated, a curious character named Adrian Dittmann appeared in an X Space, defending Musk’s decisions. Suspiciously, Dittmann’s voice sounds EXACTLY like Musk’s voice.

Here’s why people think Musk is behind the account:

The Voice: Listeners immediately noted the uncanny resemblance to Musk.

Gushing Praise: The account frequently fawns over Musk with lines like, “You’re an amazing father.”

Musk’s History of Alts: Musk once accidentally revealed an alt account where he role-played as a child.

Musk denies being Dittmann, but the timing, tone, and behavior of the account have left everyone with a brain unconvinced.

Seriously, I joined the space and it’s him. The voice is identical. I also listened to his private space later on for few minutes. He was in a state of shock. He kept muttering that he “had no idea this would happen.” He kept calling them, ‘classic MAGA.’ They hate him with a passion and he hates them back.

The schadenfreude was so sultry that at a certain point, God had to stop listening.

God’s nipples can only get so erect.

4. MAGA’s Civil War

As MAGA influencers raged, Mike Cernovich chimed in with:

“Never insult the monarch.”

Musk, clearly exhausted, replied:

“I am constantly insulted on this platform.”

I present this image for thy pure comedic enjoyment.

5. Peak Hilarity

Watching Elon and MAGA utterly implode is hilarious and glorious. It’s hilaglorious.

This feud is a masterclass in irony:

MAGA, the anti-cancel-culture movement, is trying to cancel Musk

Musk, the free speech crusader, is silencing critics with ruthless efficiency

Loomer, who thrives on chaos, has called for a boycott of the very platform she depends on for relevance

As someone who despises all of these people, this is a win-win-win situation!!!

Love,

God

