Dear Humans,

South Park mocked Donald “Epstein” Trump so well that The White House issued an official response. MAGA is furious their cult leader was depicted like the vile scumbag he is..

1. MAGA Melts Down Over Cartoon Mocking Their Cult Leader’s Tiny Dingaling

MAGA is melting down because South Park dared to mock their dear leader. Just yesterday, they praised the $1.5 billion Paramount deal and claimed South Park was the last funny show on Earth.

Then the show deepfaked Trump naked with a tiny dingaling in the desert and put him in bed with Satan. Now it’s suddenly garbage. MAGA is threatening lawsuits and crying defamation. HA-HA!

2. God Responds To MAGA’s Cries

Verily, what a Trump boat parade of fucking dumbasses. Especially the last one.

It’s odd that “they aren’t afraid to get the ‘Colbert treatment?”

Nay, it’s odd that you aren’t worried about living in a country where the dictator can get you fired or imprisoned because he doesn’t like the things you say.

Love,

God