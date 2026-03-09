Dear Humans,

Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.

Lo, Operation Epstein Distraction isn’t going well. In fact, it’s already a huge disaster, the biggest disaster anyone has seen in quite a long period of time.

Just this weekend:

Iran made Mojtaba Khamenei their new Supreme Leader.

A leaked classified report by Trump’s own National Intelligence Council says his Iran misadventure is already doomed.

The Straight of Hormuz has effectively been shut down by Iran, which has sent the price of crude oil skyrocketing to over $111 and climbing.

Trump is spending $1 billion per day

While your average MAGA moron might be thrilled at all the murder, their biggest influencers are horrified.

From Matt Walsh to Candace Owen’s to Nick Fuentes to Alex Jones, they all know what high gas prices and war will lead to; utter economic collapse, followed swiftly by Republicans being swept out of office, and the obliteration of the MAGA movement forever.

Nick Fuentes is telling his followers to vote for Democrats. Alex Jones looks like his skull is about to explode.

For his part, Donald is working hard to gaslight everyone over high gas prices. According to him, “only fools” wouldn’t love higher gas prices!

Fools like this guy.

Oh wait, that’s Donald from 2024.

The only fools God sees these days are the ones who still support President Pedophile.

But while he declares mission accomplished, God knows he’s already lost. World War 3 has only just begun.

I’ll be out here on the digital front lines, smiting fascist morons for thee.

Lately, this has mostly involved reminding them about the Epstein files.

Remember, the purpose of this war is to distract you from the very serious and vetted accusations in the Epstein files about the current president.

This is why the Epstein files have dropped out of the trending searches.

But this distraction won’t last, so he must attack Cuba next. And so on.

He can start wars, he can distract us with his nonstop batshit insanity, but the files ain’t gonna go away. Because we ain’t gonna go away.

Things like truth, justice, and love are what makes life on Earth worth living.

So let’s fight like hell for them.

Love,

God

