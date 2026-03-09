MAGA Crashes Out As Donald’s War Sends Gas Prices Soaring
It's 100% their fault.
Dear Humans,
Now it’s time for thy daily dose of divine schadenfreude.
Lo, Operation Epstein Distraction isn’t going well. In fact, it’s already a huge disaster, the biggest disaster anyone has seen in quite a long period of time.
Just this weekend:
Iran made Mojtaba Khamenei their new Supreme Leader.
A leaked classified report by Trump’s own National Intelligence Council says his Iran misadventure is already doomed.
The Straight of Hormuz has effectively been shut down by Iran, which has sent the price of crude oil skyrocketing to over $111 and climbing.
Trump is spending $1 billion per day
While your average MAGA moron might be thrilled at all the murder, their biggest influencers are horrified.
From Matt Walsh to Candace Owen’s to Nick Fuentes to Alex Jones, they all know what high gas prices and war will lead to; utter economic collapse, followed swiftly by Republicans being swept out of office, and the obliteration of the MAGA movement forever.
Nick Fuentes is telling his followers to vote for Democrats. Alex Jones looks like his skull is about to explode.
For his part, Donald is working hard to gaslight everyone over high gas prices. According to him, “only fools” wouldn’t love higher gas prices!
Fools like this guy.
Oh wait, that’s Donald from 2024.
The only fools God sees these days are the ones who still support President Pedophile.
But while he declares mission accomplished, God knows he’s already lost. World War 3 has only just begun.
I’ll be out here on the digital front lines, smiting fascist morons for thee.
Lately, this has mostly involved reminding them about the Epstein files.
Remember, the purpose of this war is to distract you from the very serious and vetted accusations in the Epstein files about the current president.
This is why the Epstein files have dropped out of the trending searches.
But this distraction won’t last, so he must attack Cuba next. And so on.
He can start wars, he can distract us with his nonstop batshit insanity, but the files ain’t gonna go away. Because we ain’t gonna go away.
Things like truth, justice, and love are what makes life on Earth worth living.
So let’s fight like hell for them.
Love,
God
I am sure liberal households are hurting too - no question about it and not trying to minimize it. BUT, statistically, who is more likely to be driving electrical or fuel-efficient vehicles right now instead of big, gas-guzzling trucks covered in "I love Trump" stickers? Who is more likely to have solar or wind or be part of the green power distribution program? Who is more likely to have more energy efficient home upgrades? Yup.
So, while everyone will get hit with the gas crisis, the MAGAts will get hit harder. Just like they got hit harder by COVID in the long run and like they are getting hit harder by the Medicare/Medicaid/Food stamps cuts. And all they can blame is their own idiocy.
Where I live, gasoline prices are up 80 cents from where they were 10 days ago.
Thanks, Donald Trump!
