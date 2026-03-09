Letters from God

43 Comments

Maria K.
10h

I am sure liberal households are hurting too - no question about it and not trying to minimize it. BUT, statistically, who is more likely to be driving electrical or fuel-efficient vehicles right now instead of big, gas-guzzling trucks covered in "I love Trump" stickers? Who is more likely to have solar or wind or be part of the green power distribution program? Who is more likely to have more energy efficient home upgrades? Yup.

So, while everyone will get hit with the gas crisis, the MAGAts will get hit harder. Just like they got hit harder by COVID in the long run and like they are getting hit harder by the Medicare/Medicaid/Food stamps cuts. And all they can blame is their own idiocy.

Mark Carpenter
11h

Where I live, gasoline prices are up 80 cents from where they were 10 days ago.

Thanks, Donald Trump!

/venomous_snarkasm

