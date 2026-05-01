Dear Humans,

Lo, Donald Trump tried to convince America that James Comey’s seashells were a mob hit, and somehow Alina Habba and Jim Jordan made it even stupider.

So today on The God Show, Jesus and I watched MAGA clowns get fact-checked by the dictionary over the “8647” nonsense, Trump claiming “86” is a mafia murder code, Alina Habba getting laughed at on The View, and Jim Jordan flailing so badly that even Fox News had to ask what the hell Comey is actually being charged with.

1. MAGA Clowns Get FACT-CHECKED By The Dictionary

2. Alex Pearlman On Trump’s WWE Presidency, Turning Point’s MLM, And Firing Schumer

Comedian Alex Pearlman joined today us to talk about why American politics is basically pro wrestling now, how Turning Point USA operates like a political MLM, why Democrats need to fire Chuck Schumer, Trump’s kayfabe presidency, John Fetterman, Democratic messaging, and why everyone needs to get offline and show up in real life.

Alex was absolutely fantastic. Funny, sharp, human, and somehow able to explain this whole stupid country through the sacred texts of WWE, which makes a shit-ton more sense than anything on cable news.

3. Upcoming Guests on The God Show:

May 5, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Michaela Barnett

May 6, 2pm ET: Ellie Leonard

May 13, 2pm ET: Tennessee Congressional candidate Kristi Burke

4. God Bless You

Bless you all for reading our posts. And liking our posts. And watching our videos. And liking our videos! Whew! It can all be a lot to keep up with.

But it’s important that we do. The fascists want to lull us to sleep. Thankfully, God doesn’t sleep.

God bless you. Without your help and support, this progressive and hilarious form of God and Jesus would not exist.

We have only just begun.

Love,

God

P.S. - Every paid subscription keeps us pushing back on Christian nationalism and the Project 2025 machine. If you’re able, please join today.