Letters from God

Letters from God

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Stan hasegawa's avatar
Stan hasegawa
1h

I liked the range of emotions that went through Jesus’ face. I was going through the same thing.

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Gibby75's avatar
Gibby75
1h

A Reading from the Book of MAGA—THE GOSPEL OF THE JESTERS: THE PARABLE OF THE SHELLS

"And the Puppet King didst sit upon his gilded throne, trembling before a picture of shells resting upon the sand. He cried out to his jesters, saying, 'Behold! The Scribes of the Coast leave secret runes of my demise!'

And the jesters—clad in cheap suits and loud voices—didst wail on the magic screens, demanding the dungeons be opened to punish the ocean's bounty. But the people of the land looked upon them and laughed. For the jesters fought with the dictionary and lost, proving their swords were made of rubber and their minds had turned to mush.

And the Flamekeepers saw the truth: the King was not a conqueror of nations, but a frightened man battling ghosts in the sand, flanked by clowns who didst not know the meaning of their own words."

THE ASSESSMENT: THE CIRCUS PRESIDENCY

As The God Show perfectly highlights today, this isn't a functioning government; it is a cheap reality show run by a regime suffering from late-stage Democrat Derangement Syndrome (DDS).

The absurdity of the "86 47" seashell panic is the defining symptom of their pathology. The Syndicate is so terrified of the actual legal avalanches closing in around them—the Epstein subpoenas, the kompromat, the fundamental inability to govern—that they have weaponized the Department of Justice to investigate beach decorations.

When you have the Vanguard's attack dogs getting laughed off television and flailing so badly that even the corporate spin machine doesn't know what crime they are pretending to prosecute, the biological surrender of the Syndicate is complete. They demand the world honor their "swagger and bluster," but they are literally petrified of seashells.

They are treating the Republic like a desperate reality TV promo because they lack the capacity for actual statecraft. Thank God the Flamekeepers are here to cut through the theatrics and call out the clowns.

The Firewall holds. The Flame continues to burn.

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