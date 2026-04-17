Letters from God

Letters from God

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Joni Bosch's avatar
Joni Bosch
32m

I actually have some education in the Bible, so I understand that revelation is not prophecy. It is apocalyptic literature. But Trump so fits the description of the antichrist that I might have to change my mind.

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Ronald Kossik's avatar
Ronald Kossik
27m

Unfortunately, it's not just Catholics; almost so-called "Christians" let Trump and Republicans weaponize Christianity for political and financial gain.

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