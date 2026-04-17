Dear Humans,

Lo, moronic MAGA ‘Catholics’ are now calling the Pope a heretic.

All the Pope did was advocate for peace. On Easter. This was considered blasphemy against Dear Leader Donald.

You know, the guy who dropped F-bombs and threatened war crimes on Easter morning? The guy whose Secretary of Defense quoted Pulp Fiction in a prayer?

Thou shalt not commit blasphemy against Samuel L. Jackson’s monologue in Pulp Fiction, motherfucker!

Yes well, now MAGA people are saying “true Catholics stand with Trump, not the Pope.”

Are you fucking kidding me?!

One of these geniuses actually wrote that Pope Leo does not represent the Catholic Church.

Read that again slowly.

The Pope does not represent the Catholic Church to you, but Donald Trump does?!?!

The man who posts AI pictures of himself as Jesus Christ, sells Bibles like merch, and treats every criticism of his crimes as persecution?

You people have lost your goddamn minds!

THIS IS HOW BROKEN THEIR BRAINS ARE.

Because Pope Leo still sounds like an actual Christian, they’re calling for him to be removed and excommunicated.

Fine! Start your weird little American Trump Catholic Church then!

See if I care!

But stop calling yourselves Catholics.

Start calling yourselves Trumplics!

Because all you do is lick Trump’s boots!

You MAGA heretics! By worshipping Donald Trump, you’re choosing a fascist pedophile as your spiritual leader.

As for the rest of us, we’re on the right side of history.

We’re on the side of truth, justice, wisdom and compassion.

We will win’

Love,

God

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