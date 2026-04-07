Dear Humans,

Lo, President War Crimes posted that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Then even MAGA Republicans are calling for impeachment!

BEHOLD:

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On today’s episode of The God Show, Jesus and I react to Trump’s latest Iran threat, the open war-crime language, and the freakout from the same right-wing monsters who helped create this me-damn disaster in the first place.

This is why we’re here. We smite these evil pricks daily and keep hope alive.

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Now go forth, smite the fascists, and remember this: try.

Love,

God