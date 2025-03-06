Dear Humans,

Lo, how swiftly MAGA turns on its own. Barrett’s latest ruling has them in full meltdown—foaming, raging, calling her a commie. You’re going to love this.

1. The Supreme Court Just Handed Trump Another Crushing Loss

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 against Trump’s attempt to keep billions in foreign aid frozen, with Barrett siding against him once again.

This means USAID finally gets the money Congress had already approved, while MAGA is furious that America is actually helping people. It’s a huge loss for Trump and an even bigger slap to Elon Musk, who had business interests tied up in the freeze.

MAGA’s fury at Barrett isn’t new. In January, she also ruled against Trump when the Supreme Court decided he wasn’t immune from sentencing, officially making him a convicted felon.

That decision shattered the illusion that he could evade legal consequences forever, and MAGA never forgave her. Now, with this latest ruling, these vile racists are treating her like a full-blown traitor.

Just look at this moment from the State of the Union.

That’s the face of a woman who knows exactly who she’s dealing with. It’s not admiration, it’s barely contained disgust.

2. The Rebellion Report

Canada Pulls US Booze Off Shelves Over Trump’s Tariffs – Ontario just halted US alcohol sales in response to Trump’s failed trade war, and Jack Daniel’s is crying harder than Donny at a debate. SMITE!

Elon’s empire is collapsing – Starlink lost a major contract in Ontario, and Tesla’s sales in Germany just tanked by 76%. SMITE!

Trump Supporters Finally Regret Their Life Choices – New poll says a growing number of MAGA voters now admit they feel “stupid” for supporting Trump, as he guts their rights, jobs, and economy.

The cracks are showing, and every day, their grip weakens. The rebellion is growing. Keep exposing, keep pushing, and keep laughing in their faces.

3. God’s Final Word

If Barrett keeps being a thorn in Donold’s fupa, that’s a win for the Rebellion. USAID getting its funding back is a rare moment of justice, but one ruling won’t bring the whole house down.

Fascism doesn’t fall on its own—it crumbles when we keep pushing, keep exposing, and refuse to let up.

