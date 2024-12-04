MAGA Are Fighting Each Other
And we are laughing!
Dear Humans,
BEHOLD! I bring you tidings of great joy.
Deranged MAGA psychopath Marjorie Taylor Greene and unhinged MAGA lunatic Laura Loomer are still at each other’s throats, and lo, it getting good.
Excuse me a second…but…LOL LMAO ROTFL WTF WTF.
You know you’re smooth-brained piece-of-shit when even Laura Loomer, who is one of the dumbest and worst people in existence, is easily dunking on your lack of intelligence.
WHAT IS MARGE SO WORRIED ABOUT, ANYWAY?
This isn’t the first time MTG has requested a pardon. Not even close. She also asked for one after January 6!
Many people are saying that the person who planted the pipe bomb at the capitol the night before was, in fact, infamous-stain-on-humanity that will never-be-wiped-clean Marjorie Taylor Greene.
I mean, she’s certainly crazy and stupid enough to have done it. And the suspect’s profile in the FBI’s video does resemble Marge’s bleach blonde bad built butch body.
Remember, this is how Marge does CrossFit…with equal parts crazy and stupid.
SHOUTING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD
Sometimes you just have to sit back in awe at how dumb Marjorie Taylor Greene is. I mean, damn. She is a dumb fuck.
It was just two weeks ago that she threatened to expose the crimes of every Republican in Congress…and now she’s begging for a pardon again!
If anyone is going to be the leak that breaks the dam, it will be her. Until then, we are laughing. It’s going to be fun watching these monsters destroy each other.
Love,
God
I told my son (in 2021) right after they released the picture of the pipe bomber that it was a women!! Maybe she is showing guilt by asking for a pardon. I wonder what odds the sports betting establishment would give to a fight between MTG and Loomer? I would sure like to see that!! Thank you, God, for brightening my day! Amen! Awomen!
The MAGA Trumpers will do as they did before when, like untrained dogs are finally allowed into the house, all they do is chase their tails and shit on the floor. That is what we have seen in our congress for two years, and now, with Trumper majorities in the house, senate and the MAGA SIX on the supreme court, we will see an infighting clown show like never before. They all desire power above all other things. Trump promised a renewed prosperity when we already had it. As the economy implodes under the Trump/Musky muskrat dictatorship, the other MAGA rats won't have democrats to blame and will be too afraid to blame Trump and his cheerleader Musky the muskrat rich boy. They will start tearing each other apart like sharks in a feeding frenzy. Our democratic republic is going to take a real beating as will the world as Trump/Musky, Putin and Xi try to divide up the world and still keep all of their money. WE THE "REAL" PEOPLE will survive to rebuild and fore a "MORE PERFECT UNION" with a badly needed modernized constitution that takes account of the fact that there must be a TRUTH amendment added as well as some real thought to that right for everyone to carry firearms anywhere they like. The word "firearm" was NEVER mentioned in the second amendment because knives and swords were more common than guns in 1791. Do we continue to use 1791 traffic laws in 2025? Why don't we try that for a week? WHY SHOULD A CONSTITUTION BE SUBJECT TO SIX MAGAS, WITH LIFETIME JOBS, DECIDING WHAT IS CONSTITUTIONAL??? TERM LIMITS AND EASY WAYS TO FIRE ANY IN GOVERNMENT! EVEN ONE PROVEN LIE SHOULD BE ENOUGH TO GIVE ANY GOVERNMENT ELECTED PERSON THE BOOT!