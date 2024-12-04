Dear Humans,

BEHOLD! I bring you tidings of great joy.

Deranged MAGA psychopath Marjorie Taylor Greene and unhinged MAGA lunatic Laura Loomer are still at each other’s throats, and lo, it getting good.

Excuse me a second…but…LOL LMAO ROTFL WTF WTF.

You know you’re smooth-brained piece-of-shit when even Laura Loomer, who is one of the dumbest and worst people in existence, is easily dunking on your lack of intelligence.

WHAT IS MARGE SO WORRIED ABOUT, ANYWAY?

This isn’t the first time MTG has requested a pardon. Not even close. She also asked for one after January 6!

Many people are saying that the person who planted the pipe bomb at the capitol the night before was, in fact, infamous-stain-on-humanity that will never-be-wiped-clean Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I mean, she’s certainly crazy and stupid enough to have done it. And the suspect’s profile in the FBI’s video does resemble Marge’s bleach blonde bad built butch body.

Remember, this is how Marge does CrossFit…with equal parts crazy and stupid.

SHOUTING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD

Sometimes you just have to sit back in awe at how dumb Marjorie Taylor Greene is. I mean, damn. She is a dumb fuck.

It was just two weeks ago that she threatened to expose the crimes of every Republican in Congress…and now she’s begging for a pardon again!

If anyone is going to be the leak that breaks the dam, it will be her. Until then, we are laughing. It’s going to be fun watching these monsters destroy each other.

Love,

God