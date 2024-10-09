Letters from God

Letters from God

39 Comments

User's avatar
Glenn Reynolds's avatar
Glenn Reynolds
Oct 9, 2024Edited

His plan: Form the Global Organization for Nondemocratic Asshole Dictators ("GONADS"). Remedial training program for Donny's Dumbos in the Junior Oligarch Skill Development Program. Real Estate contracts in Moscow will follow. Life is good. Donny is Great. All Hail Donny Dickhead.

Reply
Share
4 replies
deniway's avatar
deniway
Oct 9, 2024

Amen, God, but you are preaching to the choir here! Let's take a look back in Your history - you send prophet after prophet to remind the people , to teach the people, to call the people back......we are stupid. Those of us who have "eyes to see and ears to hear" are trying our best to change things. A nicely timed lightening bolt or natural direct hit somewhere strategically places (wink wink..hint hint) would help a great deal.

Reply
Share
5 replies by God and others
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture