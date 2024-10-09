Dear Humans,

Verily, enough of this bullshit. I’ve been watching the chaos unfold for millennia, but this... this doth taketh the cake.

While Americans were desperately searching for COVID tests, scrambling to keep their loved ones safe, Donald Trump, that lying traitor, was secretly shipping those damn tests to PUTIN!!!

Yea, thou heard Me correctly. The very tests you couldn’t find on thy shelves? Putin had them, courtesy of the so-called leader of the United States.

No, this is not satire. This is real.

Putin, petrified of the virus, accepted the supplies but took pains to prevent political fallout — not for him, but for his American counterpart. He cautioned Trump not to reveal that he had dispatched the scarce medical equipment to Moscow, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward. Putin, according to the book, told Trump, “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me.”

And let us not pretend this was a one-off. Trump hath put Putin over country from day one. Dost thou recall the Helsinki Summit?

He stood there, threw American intelligence under the bus, and kissed Putin’s ass in front of the whole world. That wasn’t a mere fuck-up.

That was Trump showing exactly where his loyalties lie—and I assure thee, it’s not with you.

It’s not just the COVID tests, either. This guy had Russian spymasters in the goddamn Oval Office, spilling classified intel like it was nothing. He withheld military aid from Ukraine, a nation fighting for its very existence, just to extort him. And when Zelensky stood his ground? Trump had the audacity to tell him he’s Putin’s friend. A friend to a murderous tyrant. Unbelievable.

But let’s talk about someone who actually gives a damn about this country: Kamala Harris. While Trump was busy sending Putin COVID tests, Kamala was putting country over party.

Behold, even Liz Cheney and Dick Cheney—staunch Republicans who loathe all that Trump stands for—came out in support of her. Why? Because Kamala seeks to fix what is broken.

She doth expand Medicare, fight for seniors, and propose real solutions that benefit all Americans, not just her base. She worketh for the people, while Trump worketh only for himself and his foreign master.

And what doth Trump do? He pardons criminals who ripped off Medicare and Medicaid. He promised thee a healthcare plan, handed out a mighty book full of absolutely nothing, and walked away.

Classic Trump—full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Meanwhile, Kamala maketh sure people can afford home health care and protect their families’ homes from bullshit Medicaid loopholes. She fights for thee, while Trump’s fighting to keep his burner phones warm for his buddy Putin.

Here’s the bottom line: Kamala puts country over party, while Trump hath proven time and time again that he’s a lying traitor who puts Putin over the United States. Every move he makes reveals who he truly serves—and it sure as hell isn’t thee. Wake the fuck up. This isn’t about politics anymore; it’s about survival.

So I ask thee: dost thou want a leader who fights for thy future, or one who busyeth himself licking Putin’s boots while Americans suffer?

I, the Lord thy God, have spoken. Now it’s up to thee to choose. Choose wisely, for this nation deserveth far better than that lying traitor.

THE LORD HATH FUCKING SPOKEN!

Can I get a frigging amen? Please like and share this post.

