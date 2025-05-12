Dear Humans,

THE VILEST CRIMINAL TO EVER LIVE said your kids should have fewer dolls and pencils, and then announced he’s getting a $400 million private jet as a personal gift from Qatar’s royal family.

This monster, and everyone who still supports him, are all going directly to Hell. Do not pass Go. Do not collect 400 million dollars.

1. Golden Jets for Him, Nothing for You

This isn’t just a plane. It’s a flying apocalypse palace. It's a Boeing 747-8 command center, originally built for Qatar’s royal family, and is now being “gifted” to Trump for “temporary” use as Air Force One and then transferred to his presidential library foundation.

He gets a jet. You get nothing. No groceries. No insurance. No safety.

2. King Krasnov Whines Over the Backlash

It goes without saying, but this is a huge crime, and has been in the USA since its inception.

“No Person holding any Office… shall… accept of any present, Emolument… from any King, Prince, or foreign State.”

That’s the actual Constitution, which Trump swore to uphold at the Inauguration, and then last week said that he didn’t know if he had to do that. This is a $400 million jet, from an oil monarchy, with no approval from Congress, for personal use.

No, Donold. You’re a criminal and everyone knows it. He likes and acts like the Defense Department is getting a “gift.”

LIES FROM THE PIT OF HELL!

Note how he leaves out that he’s going to KEEP THE FUCKING PLANE.

The Repukes are World Class Criminals!!! GFY (God’s answer to MAGA).

From his corrupt actions, to how the corporate media is covering it, this story is absolutely disgusting and enraging on every level.

3. God’s Final Word

He told you your kids need fewer toys and that they will cost more. Then he took a flying palace from the terrorist-funding oil kings of Qatar.

Maybe a lot of people can’t follow his tariffs shakedowns, or his crypto schemes, or his insider trading, but they should be able to follow this one:. HE IS TAKING A GOLDEN PLANE. FROM A COUNTRY THAT FUNDS TERRORISM! Yes, God is pissed today!

Is…is getting a $400 million private jet gifted to himself from Qatar the result of one of his Tariff 'deals' we keep hearing about?

This is his most blatant act of corruption yet.

BUT I REFUSE! I categorically refuse to let these bastards win.

THOU SHALT UNITE TO LAUNCH A GENERAL STRIKE AND SHUT THIS BROKEN SOCIETY DOWN UNTIL THIS DAMN DICTATOR IS DEPOSED!

Love,

God

