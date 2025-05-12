Letters from God

Letters from God

52 Comments

User's avatar
HI2thDoc's avatar
HI2thDoc
May 12, 2025

Indubitably he's an irredeemable piece of shit. He has been his entire life. But what makes him dangerous are all the sycophants and stooges who enable him to perform his grifts and unconstitutional actions. Fuck all those republican elected officials everywhere, especially in Congress, and all of those in his evil regime who are shitting on the Constitution. I hope they all get what they deserve.

Reply
Share
Christie sebo's avatar
Christie sebo
May 12, 2025

You know the thing is, still being a part of NATO and all, the world is witnessing America being taken over by a dictator and an oligarch from a foreign country. Under normal circumstances, countries in NATO would Unite. And rally for us. As we did against Hitler. Pond scum of the stinkiest kind runs our country. From the bog of stench.

Reply
Share
3 replies
50 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture