Letters from God

Letters from God

48 Comments

User's avatar
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
Sep 30

WOW 😮

Just WOW…

Additionally, J.D. owns substantial investments in a company (AcreTrader) that buys up foreclosed farmland at cut rates and sells it back at a hefty profit…

Conflict of Interest anyone? 🤔

Reply
Share
7 replies
TrashPandaParty's avatar
TrashPandaParty
Sep 30

These big strong alpha males are in an abusive relationship. They were already beaten and abused in 2018. Instead of voting for a competent lady of color, they chose to go back to their abuser. Hate, racism, bigotry, and misogyny must be hellacious highs when they're willing to ride them at the cost of their generational farms. They lost their tegridy and there's no going back.

Reply
Share
2 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture