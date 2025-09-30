Dear Humans,

HARK! Strap yourselves in for an insane tale of stupidity and schadenfreude!

A leaked text has appeared that lays bare the disaster of Crazy Donald’s trade war. Proof, in their own words, that his “genius” deal-making skills have left his most loyal farmers screwed beyond belief.

1. The Treasury Secretary Is A Moron

Lo, the “leak” wasn’t from spies or whistleblowers. It came from Trump’s own Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who stupidly sat at the United Nations reading important texts on his phone while an AP photographer zoomed in.

What kind of a moron does that? A Trump cabinet member, that’s who.

On his glowing screen: US Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins admitting that Trump bailed out Argentina, only for them to slash prices to sell soybeans to China.

“We bailed out Argentina yesterday and in return Argentina removed their export tariffs on grains, reducing their price to China at a time when we would normally be selling to China. Soy prices are dropping further because of it. This gives China more leverage on us.”

2. The Art Of The Stupid

Behold the master dealmaker at work!

Last week Trump pledged Argentina 20 billion dollars and then bragged about his genius. Argentina immediately lowered their soybean prices and China bought their soy instead.

Not a single American soybean has been sold to China since May, when Mad King Donald insulted them. China is not messing around.

And none of this had to happen. From the very start, the whole grandstanding trade war ordeal has been engineered entirely by President Imbecile Pedophile the First himself.

Whether it be Trump or his voters, this isn’t the art of the deal.

It’s the art of repeatedly stepping on rakes because thou art a fucking moron.

3. God’s Final Word

Verily, the farmers who voted for Trump three times are the ones left with silos full of unsold beans.

They voted for him, they loved his tariffs, they wanted his trade war.

Now they’re begging for a bailout, right after he promised billions to Argentina instead of them.

They wanted Trump. They got Trump. And Trump gave them bankruptcy.

And the country sees it too.

Tangerine Palpatine’s net approval rating slid last week to -9.4, with 53.1% disapproving of his presidency and only 43.7% approving.

On inflation, the issue that hits hardest in farm country, his net approval has collapsed to -30!! These are the worst numbers of any president since Truman, other than Trump himself.

The truth is permeating.

The rebellion is winning.

Keep calling it out.

Keep laughing in their faces.

We are the majority. And we are not fucking done. We will win this war.

4. Join God’s Rebellion

Trump is a fascist dictator. The media is failing. Billionaires and tech platforms are on his side. Fascism isn’t coming — it’s already here.

We’re risking everything to call this shit out and bring truth and laughter to the fight. Your support doesn’t just keep this radical leftist podcast alive — it’s a stand for resistance, survival, and the freedom to roast miserable pricks like him.

“I need a laugh or I will go crazy. Plus, I support media not owned by any corporation. God is great.“ - Gina

“Heather Cox Richardson quoted you the other day, so I know God is for real! Yay, God! “ - Caiside

“How are you able to make me laugh and inform me at the same time, with every post and podcast? I finally admitted I need to give you money because I read everything you post.” — Nancy M

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. The fight isn’t slowing down, and neither are we. Independent media is under attack, but we’re still here—roasting these power-hungry bastards and calling out their bullshit.

Wow, you actually read to the end. That kind of dedication deserves a reward, so we’re giving you 20% off.

🔥 Click here to claim your blessing and fight alongside us.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Now go forth and cause some righteous trouble.

Love,

God