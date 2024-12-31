Letters from God

Letters from God

56 Comments

User's avatar
deniway's avatar
deniway
Dec 31, 2024

My first reaction to Lara Loomer's complaint about being banned for existing was - Isn't that what she does to members of the LGBTQ+ community??? And anyone who disagrees with her for that matter! The HYPOCRISY of these BOZOS (not funny clowns) is unbelievable!

Reply
Share
Old Man Kerapsak's avatar
Old Man Kerapsak
Dec 31, 2024

If Elon wants more positive and beautiful comments on his platform maybe he should start by banning the guy who posted, "Go f*** yourself in the face."

Reply
Share
1 reply
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture