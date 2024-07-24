In a desperate attempt to regain relevance in the political discourse, former President Donald Trump has unveiled his latest invention in the nickname game—a tactic he’s long used to belittle his opponents with childish labels.

This time, his so-called creative genius has conjured “Laughing Kamala,” aimed at Vice President Kamala Harris. Yet, this nickname reveals less about Harris and more about Trump’s own emotional depth—or complete lack thereof.

Dr. Laura Clover, a psychologist specializing in emotional personality disorders, offered an insightful analogy, “Imagine the movie ‘Inside Out,’ but in Trump's psyche, Joy is chained to the floor in the basement. The only emotions managing his console are Fear, Anger, and Disgust.”

Critics and comedians have not missed the opportunity to turn the tables on Trump. “Laughing Kamala is right! Kamala is laughing at what a dimwit Donald is,” quipped one prominent satirist on social media. Another commenter suggested a more fitting nickname for Trump, “How about ‘Deranged Donald’? What kind of sociopath hates laughter?”

With Trump already behind Harris in the polls, such uninspired, witless barbs are likely to diminish his appeal even further. In response to the failure of his joke, and after hours of effort, Trump has shifted to calling her “Lyin’ Kamala.” Donald is reportedly feeling much better about this one because he is psychologically incapable of realizing that he is projecting.

