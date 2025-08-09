1. A Letter From God To Kristi Noem:

Hello Kristi, it’s God.

This week South Park portrayed you as a botoxed ICE Barbie raiding Heaven, gunning down puppies.

But instead of being horrified at all the puppy murder, you went on Glenn Beck to call the show “lazy” and claimed “only liberals” mock appearances.

“It never ends, but it’s so lazy to constantly make fun of women for how they look. It’s always the liberals and the extremists who do that. If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can’t, they just pick something petty like that.”

Thou shalt not cry about being mocked when you are literally the person in charge of ICE kidnapping people off the street.

AND LIBERALS ALWAYS MAKE FUN OF WOMEN FOR HOW THEY LOOK?!?!

Kristi, have you ever met your boss, Donald J. Trump?

He’s only the guy who called Stormy Daniels “horseface” and sneered “Look at that face” at Carly Fiorina and called Rosie O’Donnell a “fat pig” and mocked Alicia Machado as “Miss Piggy” and fat-shamed Kim Kardashian while she was pregnant and joked that Megyn Kelly was “bleeding out of her wherever.” He is the undisputed world champion at insulting women’s looks for no reason except that he’s an asshole.

He tweeted that Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding badly from a facelift” and bragged on tape about grabbing women “by the pussy” and owned a beauty pageant where he judged young women while partying with Jeffrey Epstein for decades.

And yes, Kristi. South Park showed your face melting off. OH BOO HOO!

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are not leading gangs of masked thugs into Home Depot parking lots to round up men trying to work to feed their families.

They’re not kidnapping fathers and mothers off the street and throwing them into a place called “Alligator Alcatraz” while merch is sold to mock their misery.

That’s you, Kristi.

Also, let’s be honest. You claimed you didn’t watch the episode? Lies from the pit of Hell. You and I both know you watched every last second. We watched it together! I watched you watching it, for My own amusement.

And Kristi, about your job performance? It’s TERRIBLE!!!

When you’re not kidnapping innocent people, you’re butchering the Constitution. In a Senate hearing you declared habeas corpus is the president’s power to deport people.

In reality it is the safeguard that keeps the USA from becoming a police state. A police state you are only too happy to lead.

Burn in Hell, Kristi. 🔥 🔥 🔥

Regards,

God

