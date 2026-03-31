Letters from God

Letters from God

36 Comments

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Dianne K's avatar
Dianne K
5d

Actually, there’s nothing wrong with cross dressers. She just doesn’t want him wearing her cos play outfits. He could use some help with his boobies.

Maybe Kash Patel helped him get dressed. Googly eyes equals googly boobs. 🤪

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Janet V's avatar
Janet V
5d

I can now understand why she had to smash with Corey. Her hubby thought she was too flatchested! LOL!

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