Dear Humans,

HARK! Kristi Noem’s husband Bryon Noem has been secretly cross-dressing, and photos from his conversations with women just leaked.

Watch as Jesus and I review all the photos and Noem’s hilariously humiliating response to this news:

And look, Jesus and I have no issues with anyone who wants to cross-dress. Heck, Jesus used to do it as a child and he loved feeling pretty.

But when Kristi Noem, her husband, and Donold Trump all try to strip trans rights away from Americans, THAT’S when we have a problem with what you’re doing.

Tomorrow is the show’s seventh anniversary! We’ll be taking the day off to party up here in Heaven, but THANK YOU for supporting us over these last several years! We’re having a blast with the show and hope you’re enjoying our daily missives.

Love,

God