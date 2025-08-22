Dear Humans,

Lo, a miracle in the midst of all the cruelty: Kilmar Abrego García, torn from his family and locked away, has been set free. He is on his way to Maryland to be re-united with his wife and three children.

The rebellion roared, the people refused to be silent, and today a father is home again. This is wonderful news! Can I get an amen?

1. Kilmar’s Freedom

Kilmar’s only “crime” was trying to build a life with his wife and their three children in Maryland. His eldest son has autism and is non-verbal. His two stepchildren also have special needs. Imagine what it meant when he was ripped away, deported to El Salvador, and locked in a violent prison. Trump’s machine tried to bury him again with bogus smuggling charges when he returned, determined to make an example out of him.

Today a judge ordered his release. After months of terror, Kilmar walked out of a Tennessee jail and into the arms of his family. Imagine the joy of a child seeing their father again after believing he might never come home. That is the kind of victory worth telling and retelling, because it shows what we are up against and what we can overcome.

Bless everyone who fought so hard for his release! This is a victory worth shouting about!

2. The Rebellion Gets Results

This freedom was not handed down by mercy or chance. It was demanded. Lawyers fought every crooked charge. Churches prayed and rallied. Families told Kilmar’s story until it reached every corner of the nation. Activists and ordinary people made noise, spread awareness, and refused to let him be forgotten. That constant pressure forced the system to listen.

The fascist billionaires and fascist Republicans want you to believe resistance is useless. They want you to think nothing can change. But Kilmar’s freedom is proof that awareness matters, solidarity matters, and the rebellion works.

When people rise up together, even the most powerful machine of cruelty can be forced to bend. This is not just his victory. It belongs to everyone who spoke, marched, shared, and refused to stay silent.

That pressure made the difference. You all give God hope for humanity.

3. Join the Rebellion

Trump’s attacks on families are not over. Kilmar’s freedom is proof that fighting back works, but it only happened because people kept raising their voices.

This rebellion is fueled by readers like you who won’t look away, who choose to amplify the truth, and who refuse to let fascism grind families into dust.

But here’s the hard truth: only a very small percentage of readers support this work financially. If even a few more of you stepped up, we could fight back even harder. We could expand our reach, amplify more stories like Kilmar’s, and keep building proof that solidarity wins.

Here’s what your fellow readers say about why they joined:

"You are the God I always wanted you to be when I was growing up, instead of the hateful one that was shoved down my throat…" - Larry "Humor gives courage. It points out the folly in the face of fear and allows us to breathe and think. Thanks." - DJ "Keep speaking to us. Hope must survive." - Jason

If you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. Kilmar’s freedom is the proof that awareness and action work. Stand with us today.

The truth still lives here. The fire still burns. And we are not alone.

Love,

God