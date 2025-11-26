Dear Humans,

Lo, the demons at ICE just arrested the mother of Karoline Leavitt’s eleven year old nephew and shipped her off to a detention center in Louisiana.

Was Karoline involved? Did she have her brother’s baby momma arrested for some reason? Perhaps to get her out of the picture?

Hey, God’s just asking questions here. Given the nonstop criminality of this administration, you have to wonder.

1. Put Nothing Past Them

ICE-holes arrested Bruna Ferreira, the mother of Karoline Leavitt’s eleven year old nephew.

Ferreira came to the US as a child, lived under DACA, and was working on her residency. She happened to have a child with a man whose sister would end up becoming Donald Trump’s press secretary.

Her lawyer says she has no criminal record and was taken suddenly. Her family setup a GoFundMe to help pay her legal bills.

ICE released these lies from hell:

“ICE arrested Bruna Caroline Ferreria, a criminal illegal alien from Brazil. She has a previous arrest for battery. She entered the U.S. on a B2 tourist visa that required her to depart the U.S. by June 6, 1999.”

Bruna’s lawyer, Todd Pomerleau, pushed back immediately:

“Bruna has no criminal record whatsoever. I don’t know where that is coming from. Show us the proof. There’s no charges out there. She’s not a criminal illegal alien.”

Wait, ICE lied?! To justify their crimes against humanity? Shocker! This is what ICE always does.

Karoline Leavitt’s brother Michael said:

“My son lives with me and my wife full-time. My only concern has always been the safety, well-being, and privacy of my son.”

So he doesn’t care what happens to his son’s mother? Why? Perhaps his new wife would rather she be called mom??

Again, God is just asking questions here!

Karoline Leavitt declined to comment on the arrest. An administration official simply said, ‘Karoline had no involvement whatsoever in this matter.’”

2. Thou Shalt Not Wear Cross Necklaces

They don’t care who gets hurt. Not even their own family. If someone becomes inconvenient, they’re gone. Thrown to the wolves without hesitation.

Even when a child is involved. Even when it’s the mother of their own nephew. Karoline could intervene and save her nephew’s mother. But she won’t. That should tell you everything.

Thou shalt not wear a cross around your neck if you always do the opposite of what Jesus would do!!!

