Letters from God

Sue Kocher
Oct 30, 2024Edited

You know, the “Red side” does not have to worry about being harrassed, terrorized, beat up, or shot by the “Blue side” during or after the elections. BUT WE DO.... we will be living in fear if Trump loses, and also if he wins. This is horrific, and not how a democracy should be.

My state is an open-carry state--everywhere except at libraries, schools, courthouses, jails. No permit required.

It has felt tense all week during Early Voting. We poll workers had to take training on how to de-escalate tension, and on what to do if someone harrasses us or voters--or brandishes a gun.

Last night I worked the last shift at the Dems table --as a poll greeter. As I was driving 5 miles homeward in the dark, I noticed a vehicle tailing me REALLY close. So close that the headlights were below the level of my back window. I was going 5 mph over the speed limit. I sped up a little, then slowed a bit toward town as the speed limit changed. Still being closely tailed.

So I pulled over into a dark parking lot with 2 driveways so I could easily leave--the car went by.

When the car (a white SUV) was out of sight I went to my local store to meet another poll worker and hand over the table and materials.

I was rattled. She offered to follow me home, so I said “wait 5 minutes then drive to my house (on a cul de sac). I pulled over again and saw nobody behind me, so after a few cars went by I felt OK with driving home, into my garage, and texting my colleague to say I was home and fine.

But WTF.

JP
Oct 30, 2024Edited

The crowd size reminds me of the first Obama inauguration.

That was iconic. That was THE speech to close the message. The location. The tenor. The tone. The message. Kamala did a great job of pointing out the different views between her and Donald. This isn't going to be close. A beat down of epic proportions is on tap.

Amazing!

Listen to this then listen to any speech Trump has given in the past 9 years. No contest!

I can't wait to Celebrate Kamala Harris as President of USA on November 5th



It's going to be a LANDSLIDE VICTORY for Democrats. Mark my words. 😉

Kamala makes me proud to be an American. She is going to be a great president!

