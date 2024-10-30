Dear Humans,

In what some are calling the “ultimate showdown” of crowd comparisons, Vice President Kamala Harris just packed a jaw-dropping 75,000+ supporters into DC’s Ellipse, the same spot where Donald Trump infamously—and repeatedly—claimed to have the “biggest crowd ever” on January 6.

Yet, by the numbers, Kamala’s crowd is MUCH BIGGER than Trump’s crowds by over 22,000 people, leaving MAGA devotees feeling intense crowd envy.

Here is a bunch of video from the event, clearly showing visual evidence of her gargantuan crowd size. The right wing chuds in the comments on this video are in utter denial and disbelief. They think they’re paid actors. Every accusation is a confession.

As Kamala surges to the finish, sleepy Donold’s pitiful crowds are petering out. His crowd size is so small…so small…the only thing that can make him feel better anymore is to fantasize about Arnold Palmer’s schlong.

I mean, just look at the difference between Kamala’s thick throngs in Ann Arbor, Michigan compared to Donold’s pitiful crowd in the same town.

EXHIBIT A:

EXHIBIT B:

The biggest indication that they know they’re going to lose is because Donold is pushing his election denialism already. In defeat, pointless defiance hath always been his motto. He can try what he wants. He will find Americans at every level of the system ready and waiting to stop him.

Whether that be in the halls of Congress, in courtrooms, or on top of armored-up election buildings adorned with snipers monitoring for threats…America is medamn ready this time.

KAMALA CLOSES HARD AS HELL

In case you haven’t had a chance yet, here is Kamala’s closing argument speech from last night.

As she hath done throughout this excruciating process, she nailed the assignment flawlessly.

Well done, Kamala! You make God proud to bless America again.

6 DAYS LEFT!

WE ARE NOT GOING BACK.

WE GOT THIS.

Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)

Love,

God

Leave a comment

HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF LOL:

THE OFFERING PLATE

We are not the church. We are not corporate media. We are not owned by some billionaire who can censor us. Ever. Sign up today to unlock exclusive member benefits and help us keep up the fight LONG AFTER Election Day:

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share