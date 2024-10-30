Kamala’s 75,000+ Crowd MUCH Bigger Than Donold’s Jan. 6 Crowd
MAGA World In Utter Meltdown
Dear Humans,
In what some are calling the “ultimate showdown” of crowd comparisons, Vice President Kamala Harris just packed a jaw-dropping 75,000+ supporters into DC’s Ellipse, the same spot where Donald Trump infamously—and repeatedly—claimed to have the “biggest crowd ever” on January 6.
Yet, by the numbers, Kamala’s crowd is MUCH BIGGER than Trump’s crowds by over 22,000 people, leaving MAGA devotees feeling intense crowd envy.
Here is a bunch of video from the event, clearly showing visual evidence of her gargantuan crowd size. The right wing chuds in the comments on this video are in utter denial and disbelief. They think they’re paid actors. Every accusation is a confession.
As Kamala surges to the finish, sleepy Donold’s pitiful crowds are petering out. His crowd size is so small…so small…the only thing that can make him feel better anymore is to fantasize about Arnold Palmer’s schlong.
I mean, just look at the difference between Kamala’s thick throngs in Ann Arbor, Michigan compared to Donold’s pitiful crowd in the same town.
EXHIBIT A:
EXHIBIT B:
The biggest indication that they know they’re going to lose is because Donold is pushing his election denialism already. In defeat, pointless defiance hath always been his motto. He can try what he wants. He will find Americans at every level of the system ready and waiting to stop him.
Whether that be in the halls of Congress, in courtrooms, or on top of armored-up election buildings adorned with snipers monitoring for threats…America is medamn ready this time.
KAMALA CLOSES HARD AS HELL
In case you haven’t had a chance yet, here is Kamala’s closing argument speech from last night.
As she hath done throughout this excruciating process, she nailed the assignment flawlessly.
Well done, Kamala! You make God proud to bless America again.
6 DAYS LEFT!
WE ARE NOT GOING BACK.
WE GOT THIS.
Can I get an amen / awomen/ gaymen / or r’amen? =)
Love,
God
HERE IT IS, THY MOMENT OF LOL:
You know, the “Red side” does not have to worry about being harrassed, terrorized, beat up, or shot by the “Blue side” during or after the elections. BUT WE DO.... we will be living in fear if Trump loses, and also if he wins. This is horrific, and not how a democracy should be.
My state is an open-carry state--everywhere except at libraries, schools, courthouses, jails. No permit required.
It has felt tense all week during Early Voting. We poll workers had to take training on how to de-escalate tension, and on what to do if someone harrasses us or voters--or brandishes a gun.
Last night I worked the last shift at the Dems table --as a poll greeter. As I was driving 5 miles homeward in the dark, I noticed a vehicle tailing me REALLY close. So close that the headlights were below the level of my back window. I was going 5 mph over the speed limit. I sped up a little, then slowed a bit toward town as the speed limit changed. Still being closely tailed.
So I pulled over into a dark parking lot with 2 driveways so I could easily leave--the car went by.
When the car (a white SUV) was out of sight I went to my local store to meet another poll worker and hand over the table and materials.
I was rattled. She offered to follow me home, so I said “wait 5 minutes then drive to my house (on a cul de sac). I pulled over again and saw nobody behind me, so after a few cars went by I felt OK with driving home, into my garage, and texting my colleague to say I was home and fine.
But WTF.
The crowd size reminds me of the first Obama inauguration.
That was iconic. That was THE speech to close the message. The location. The tenor. The tone. The message. Kamala did a great job of pointing out the different views between her and Donald. This isn't going to be close. A beat down of epic proportions is on tap.
Amazing!
Listen to this then listen to any speech Trump has given in the past 9 years. No contest!
It's going to be a LANDSLIDE VICTORY for Democrats. Mark my words. 😉
Kamala makes me proud to be an American. She is going to be a great president!