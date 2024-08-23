Share

Dear Humans,

Last night was nothing short of divine.

On the night of her 10th wedding anniversary, Kamala Harris—who, just a month ago, never imagined she’d be the candidate—rose like a phoenix, capping off a perfectly executed Democratic National Convention. The convention, which drew over 20 million viewers each night, culminated in a speech so flawless it could only be described as heavenly. She nailed it, she crushed it, she smote it, and yes, she knocked it out of the park. Choose whatever euphemism you like—Kamala embodied them all.

Her defense of democracy was so eloquent, and her prosecution of Donold so devastatingly precise, that I, God, might just have developed a little crush. Ahem. We are all K-Hive now, after all.

That Doug Emhoff is a lucky man.

KAMALA QUOTES FROM LAST NIGHT

"Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious."

This line is bloody brilliant and 100% true.

“As a part of his Project 2025 agenda, Trump and his allies would limit access to birth control, ban medication abortion, and enact a nationwide abortion ban. Simply put, they are out of their minds.”

Simply put, they are out of their minds. That sums it up! But the prosecution does not rest.

“I will not cozy up to tyrants or dictators who are rooting for Trump. They know he is easy to manipulate. He will not hold autocrats accountable because he wants to be one himself.”

DAMN RIGHT! “Easy to manipulate” because he’s so stupid. This line is truly DEVASTATING.

ELIZABETH WARREN QUOTE FROM LAST NIGHT

"I wouldn't trust those guys to move my couch."

LOL LMAO…God loved this moment.

DONOLD QUOTES FROM LAST NIGHT

Yes, you stupid bastard. She’s prosecuting the case against you and ripping you to shreds. Get used to it. Thou shalt debate her on September 10, whereupon thou wilt be verbally defenestrated in front of the entire nation.

She was happy and grateful, Donold. It’s called experiencing ‘joy.’

This is what Donold shall mutter to himself, over and over again, in the asylum wherein he doth surely belong.

Yes she’s still talking about you. Simply put, you’re out of your mind.

From the windows to the Walz, this one is HYSTERICAL. Not only is Donold coping hard, but the country club blowhard just revealed that he knows NOTHING about football OR coaching. Coach Walz was the linebackers coach and defensive coordinator—roles that are, uh, kind of important for, you know, winning football games, ya doink.

Donold, ever the unrepentant liar, continues to spin his web of deceit around Project 2025. He can try to distance himself from it all he wants, but when you’ve lied as prolifically as he has, no one with half a brain believes a word you say. He’s not just a liar; he’s history’s most prolific liar.

Kamala is still up in the polls and bound to rise even higher. There are rumors of polls in Florida and Texas are tightening. We shall see.

All I know is that this timeline hath turned fun. Could it be that the TVA (Time Variance Authority) is at work? Forsooth, I feel it—this timeline has shifted. We’re on a new path now, and we’re not going back.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

THE DIVINE JOY SPECIAL

