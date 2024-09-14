20% off for 12 months

Dearest Humans,

Hello there, my beautiful readers! Happy weekend! It’s been an exhausting week, but I just wanted to share something with you I saw yesterday that made me so happy.

As you probably remember, in the debate, there was a moment where Kamala looked at Donold and said “this…” and trailed off, leaving us all to wonder which curse word she wanted to say but wouldn’t. I filled in my own.

But did you know we have a GREAT IDEA of what word she wanted to say? Yes, it’s true. In a past interview with Now This, Kamala actually indicated what her favorite curse word is!

HAHAHA! It begins with ‘M’ and ends with ‘Uh.’

There are so many wonderful ways to spell it, but I believe the word she is referring to is “mothafuckah” or “muffukah,” or, “motherfucker” if you’re a Republican and always say your hard R’s.

The fact she admitted this is awesome in so many ways:

In the past, Democratic candidates were afraid to be human, for fear of making a mistake.

Kamala exists in the context of history, and knows that in a nation that would make Donold president, no one gives a shit anymore if you admit your favorite word is “mothafuckah.”

We love the authenticity! It’s an excellent word! Nothing better describes the vileness that is Donold.

Sometimes the world gets better! Kamala Harris is a president that George Carlin would be proud to endorse.

I could not possibly love her more.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Thank you, humans!

God

