Dear Humans,

I was just watching Kamala Harris speak to supporters in Wisconsin and I witnessed a HILARIOUS moment you need to watch. When Donold supporters started protesting at her rally, Kamala replied,

“Oh you guys are at the wrong rally. I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street.”

SMITE!! GLORY HALLELUJAH!

This insult is guaranteed to fully occupy Donold’s mind for the rest of his life. He’s still reeling from Kamala calling his crowds small and bored at their one and only debate. This brings me so much joy! 😂

On a scale of 1-10, how happy does this make you?

Leave a comment