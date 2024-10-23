Letters from God

Letters from God

61 Comments

User's avatar
Donald Lipkis's avatar
Donald Lipkis
Oct 23, 2024

Trump has said Jews who don’t support him should have their heads examined and they will be blamed if he loses. I say to my fellow Jews that they need to have their heads examined if they support him.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dorvek's avatar
Dorvek
Oct 23, 2024

WE ARE NOT GOING BACK TO NAZI GERMANY EITHER, HERR DRUMPF! #SMITE

Reply
Share
1 reply
59 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture