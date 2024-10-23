Dear Humans,

Just when it feels like the stakes in the 2024 Presidential Election couldn’t be any higher, Donold’s former right-hand man in the White House John Kelly has shared shocking new information that has made it painfully clear why he MUST NOT return to the Oval Office.

In case you haven’t seen it, John Kelly revealed Trump’s fondness for Hitler in a new interview with the New York Times. John Kelly was Trump’s longest-serving Chief of Staff during his chaotic four years in the White House. In other words: No one spent more time with Donold than he did, so he knows him very well:

These comments should be terrifying to anyone with a conscience or a soul.

Thankfully, Kamala Harris was quick to respond to this revelation with pointed remarks on Wednesday, telling the American people that Trump wants a military that will work for him, not the country.

This is the same guy that says the enemy is ‘within’ and wants to be a dictator “on day one.” Take all of it together, and you have a horrifying reality.

Kamala came out today specifically to condemn his admiration for Hitler.

Tim Walz also discussed the dangers of Trump’s remarks when he was campaigning on Tuesday.

“As a 24-year veteran of our military, that makes me sick as hell, and it should make you sick,” Walz said. “The guardrails are gone. Trump is descending into madness. This is the guy who already has the Supreme Court in his pocket and they gave him full immunity if he's elected again.”

Trump’s Homeland Security Official Kevin Carroll has sounded the alarm too. He shared what he’s heard Trump say while he was in office:

“‘Why don't my generals support me the way that Hitler's generals supported him?’ The man quotes Hitler,” Carroll said. “And it's not as if he's accidentally quoting him. When it's brought to his attention, he says it again.”

Will the media be asking Donold about his extreme admiration for Adolph Hitler?? It should be wall-to-wall coverage. He has an interview coming up with Joe Rogan on Friday - let’s see how Rogan handles it. I’m not holding my breath.

THOU SHALT NOT SUPPORT SOMEONE WHO WORSHIPS HITLER!!!

THIS SHOULD BE OBVIOUS!!

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!!

CAN I GET A FUCKING AMEN, ME DAMMIT?!!

Leave a comment

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE:

Like this post! Re-stack it using the ♻️ button below! Share this post on Substack and other social media sites!

Share

Get more from God in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

BEHOLD!

God is now only ONE spot behind Ann Coulter on the Substack US Politics chart! These rankings are determined by number of paid subscribers. Let smiting Ann Coulter be your reason for upgrading to paid today: