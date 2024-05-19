WASHINGTON, D.C. - Justice Samuel Alito sought to head off mounting criticism Sunday over a report that an upside-down flag was flown at his house in the weeks following January 6th, 2021. On Friday he blamed his wife for the upside-down flag. On Sunday he went in a different direction…upside down.

“Look, I just love everything upside down, ok? My bed is upside down. My desk. My TV. My couch, ” said Alito on CBS “Face The Nation,” with a camera view that showed him upside down. “Call me an eccentric weirdo if you want! But whether it be interviews on TV, blaming my wife, golfing, blaming my wife, reading, blaming my wife, hanging the US flag, blaming my wife, making rulings, or blaming my wife, I just love it when things are upside down. This is by no means a reason for me to recuse myself from cases I’m ruling on that would implicate me as a criminal.”

Alito previously said that a neighbor had posted a sign saying “F**k Trump” as well as a sign attacking his wife, Martha-Ann Alito. He even said the neighbor called his wife a “c**t” and that is why his wife flew the upside-down flag. Because as everyone knows, that’s what you do when you’re mad at your neighbor.

“Like when I ruled to overturn Roe V. Wade? I did that because I wanted to turn the country upside down,” said Alito. “And I did! It gave me such a rush of blood to my head. It’s not because I’m corrupt.”

The upside-down flag was a “Stop-the-Steal” symbol for former President Donald Trump’s supporters who falsely claimed that the election was being stolen.

“My wife flew the flag upside down because of our antifa immigrant neighbors…AND she knows how much I love to see things catawampus and upside down,” said Alito. “If there’s one big takeaway from all this, it’s that I have an excellent, brilliant excuse for this fiasco and that you should blame my wife. For everything! All my past poor decisions, my character flaws, and Roe V. Wade. Blame her.”