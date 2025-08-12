Dear Humans,

Yesterday Trump had a press conference where he paraded his new handpicked clowns to “crack down on crime” in Washington, D.C.

Then Judge Jeanine came to the podium and it turned into the funniest thing I have seen all week. God chortled.

1. A Letter from God to Judge Jeanine Pirro

Hello Judge Jeanine. It’s God.

I heard what you said yesterday, and I couldn’t believe it.

Judge Jeanine, why did you phrase it that way?! HOLY SHIT! PHRASING!

You said that with President Pedo standing right there, desperate to distract everyone from the Epstein files?!?

BAHAHA! God is laughing!! At you!!

What a first day on the job!

Jeanine, you walked right up to that podium and started talking about reaching out and touching the people Trump loves the most - teenagers.

So stop pretending to care about stopping crime, Jeanine. You work for a convicted criminal who was best friends with Jeffrey Epstein for decades.

Burn in Hell, Jeanine. 🔥 🔥 🔥

Regards,

God

2. Join God's Rebellion

Laughter is a weapon. But it’s also a call to arms.

Trump is stacking D.C. with loyalists like Jeanine Pirro, and the only way to fight back is together. Join God’s rebellion right now and help us roast these evil bastards into the dumpster-fire of history.

"I need something to keep me off the ledge. And out from under the covers. You're It, Lord." - Kate

I’m offering you 20% off to Letters from God today to keep this independent media operation growing.

Now go forth and smite some fascism today.

Love,

God