Hi humans!

Tonight will be the first debate between President Biden and Donald Chump in 2024. It might be the only time they debate. Donald might chicken out and not show up! Or he might inject himself with bleach and show up all drugged out. It’s one or the other, really. Either way, I’ll be live-chatting this experience on our app chat tomorrow night. If you don’t want to watch it, that’s cool too! You can still hang out with like-minded souls and we can get through it together. Can’t wait to hang out with you all then!

If you don’t know how to find our app chat channel, just tap or click on the below conversation (it’s a link) and it will take you to this area either on desktop or in the app:

If you haven’t gotten the app yet, I highly recommend it. It’s an excellent experience. Loads fast and has zero ads.

If you still need help getting the app or finding the chat area because you just ate two edibles, or have tech fatigue, I totally understand. Here are more detailed instructions:

How to get started

Get the Substack app by clicking this link or the button below. New chat threads won’t be sent sent via email, so turn on push notifications so you don’t miss conversation as it happens. You can also access chat on the web.

Get app

Open the app and tap the Chat icon. It looks like two bubbles in the bottom bar, and you’ll see a row for my chat inside.