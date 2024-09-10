Letters from God

Letters from God

24 Comments

User's avatar
Lois Weiss's avatar
Lois Weiss
Sep 10, 2024

I won’t watch. I get too upset, screaming at the TV at Trump’s blatant lies and shenanigans. Perhaps if he was immediately fact checked it would be bearable. I’ll watch something else and then Colbert.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sue's avatar
Sue
Sep 10, 2024

Jesus, please bring wine. I got Cheetos.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture