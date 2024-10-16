Share

Dear Humans,

One of our favorite humans just fulfilled a promise he made to himself earlier this year, and I’m crying tears of joy.

In August, the 39th President of the United States told his son Chip that he was trying to make it to his 100th Birthday (celebrated on October 1st) so he could vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 Election.

"That certainly means more to him than a birthday milestone," his grandson Jason Carter told the media.

Well… early voting began in Georgia on Tuesday, and President Carter cast his ballot, the Carter Center confirmed Wednesday. I am overjoyed, and God and I are hearing your prayers to say the following: Bless you, President Carter!

That’s not the only great news coming out of Georgia today: A RECORD BREAKING 300,000 people cast their vote in the Peach State on Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

HELLS YES!!! Bless you all, too!

Are we going to see a repeat of 2020 in Georgia? I sure hope so!

Compare this turnout to the first day of early voting in the 2020 Election, when over 128,000 citizens in Georgia cast their ballot. You remember that one, right? The election where Biden flipped Georgia blue?? (You know Trump sucks when even Georgia can’t vote for him - the state last went Blue in 1992 for Bill Clinton.)

Carter’s life has been nothing short of remarkable. Remember, he entered hospice care over 17 months ago, and lost his wife of 77 years, Rosalyn Carter, last November. Despite all this, he is still going strong.

Honesty time:

(While the President has kept himself in great shape over the years, I must admit God and I have been blessing him so hard to ensure he stays alive for as long as humanly possible.)

President Carter, you are an inspiration to us all! Your genuine humility, humanitarian work, and lifelong commitment to public service have earned you deep admiration from those on and above Earth.

Humans, leave a “Bless you, Jimmy!” in the comments, and enjoy some peanuts today in his honor (Personally, I prefer crunchy peanut butter)!

Love,

Jesus

PS - Can I get a amen?

