Dear Humans,

Lo, on today’s episode of The God Show, Karoline Leavitt played fake Christian, Trump said the quiet part out loud, and Republicans blamed Democrats for everything again.

WE SMOTE THEM ALL!

1. Jesus DESTROYS Karoline Leavitt’s Fake Prayer

Karoline Leavitt opened the White House briefing with a smug little Holy Week prayer while this administration keeps using Christianity as a prop for war, cruelty, and rank hypocrisy.

Jesus was NOT having it.

2. President Epstein Said The Quiet Part Out Loud

Trump pushed the SAVE Act again and admitted what it’s really for: keeping Democrats from ever winning again.

Just the President of the United States blurting out authoritarianism on live television. God and Jesus have thoughts.

3. God SMITES Trump For Blaming Everything On Democrats

Trump is still blaming Democrats for every disaster caused by him and his own party. God was furious and went OFF.

This is why we’re here.

Because these fascist clowns count on people being too exhausted, too overwhelmed, or too numb to keep up. We’re here to keep telling the truth, keep making noise, and keep building something they do not control.

If you want our video and social media team to keep growing, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber today:

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God