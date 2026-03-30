Letters from God

Letters from God

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Diane Miley's avatar
Diane Miley
5h

A friend sent me an image from Fox News. Storyline; the presence of Communists in Milwaukee, w/their flags & literature. My guess their presence may have been small. Any info about this?

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Anne B's avatar
Anne B
5h

Pope Leo!

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