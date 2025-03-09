Dear Humans,

JD Vance is crying again. This time, he claims he and his daughter were “confronted” by pro-Ukraine protesters while walking near his home. Sounds dramatic, right? Except the video tells a different story. Let’s smite his lies.

1. JD Vance Is A Liar

Vance wasn’t followed or confronted by any protestors at all. He walked up to the protesters himself, talked to them, and then ran to social media to play the victim.

Here is video of this lily-livered coward feigning outrage as people politely ask him very good forking questions.

This is the same JD Vance who LITERALLY JUST ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the U.S., demanding he say ‘thank you.’ But the moment regular Americans questioned him, he plays the aggrieved victim and uses his child as a human shield, just like Elon.

Ukrainian children go to sleep terrified every night under the sound of Russian drone strikes. Their parents hath no armed security—only whatever walls remain standing around them. But JD Vance heard some words on a sidewalk and ran crying to exploit and spin the situation on social media like the psychotic man-baby all the Vance memes very accurately depict him as.

His exact words

"Today while walking my daughter, 3, near our home, we were confronted by a group of pro-Ukraine protesters who followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared."

“Walking my daughter.” Not “walking with.” Thou walkest a dog. Thou walkest with a person.

The protesters were calm, he was never in danger, and nothing about this interaction was threatening as he claimed. His entire act is pathetic. May history mock him as the fascist bootlicker he is all the days of his wretched life.

2. Memes For Thy Enjoyment

Trump Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland this morning.

Donold recently made this face. He was reacting to something he doesn’t like in the Oval Office on March 6th.

Humans, note: This is not AI. This is called a ‘photo-shop.’

Canadian Premier David Eby Trump's tariffs:

“We focus on Republican states and their products, because we know who’s doing this to us. We know who’s enabling the president.”

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God