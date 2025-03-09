Letters from God

Letters from God

29 Comments

User's avatar
John Jacob's avatar
John Jacob
Mar 9, 2025

Slava Ukraini ⭐️🇺🇦⭐️

Pro-Ukraine protests SHOULD follow Trump and JD around NON-STOP until they apologize, restore funds and shut the f*ck up 🫡

Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve Glicken, MD's avatar
Steve Glicken, MD
Mar 9, 2025

Vance is a castrated pussy boy.

Reply
Share
1 reply
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture