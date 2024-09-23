Dear Humans,

After Donald Trump was ‘almost assassinated’ a second time by one of his former supporters, his running mate, Senator JD Vance, said in a speech in Georgia:

“Look, we can disagree with one another, we can debate one another, but we cannot tell the American people that one candidate is a fascist and if he’s elected it is going to be the end of American democracy…the left needs to tone down the rhetoric and needs to cut this crap out; somebody’s going to get hurt by it.”

This gets one of God’s patented EXCUSE ME BUT FUCK YOU.

JD VANCE IS A FASCIST. And if he and Donold get elected, they will make sure you never get to call them anything ever again.

The Nazis were suing journalists for calling them Nazis right up until they took power.

20% off for 1 year (today only)

In the first place, Donold is constantly calling Kamala a “Marxist, communist, fascist, socialist.” He doesn’t just call her a fascist, he calls her every name! And, not that any of his supporters have the neurons for this, but none of those ideologies are even congruent. He’s basically saying she’s Stalin AND Hitler.

And Donold has been using these Nazi-ass tactics for over a decade. It started with his nativist attacks on Obama, when he demanded to see his birth certificate. He came down that escalator and attacked Mexicans and soon became leader of his party. And now he attacks Haitians in Springfield. Every thing he says and does draws from the Nazi playbook. It’s all done to distract and destroy you.

Men like Donold and JD use whatever means necessary to achieve their ends. They don’t care what laws they break, be they legal or moral. Steal any song they want, cheat however they want, or change the rules right before the election, as they are trying to do now.

JD Vance uses nationalist rhetoric and elevates Nazi talking points. He was responsible for spreading the ‘they’re eating pets’ lies about Haitian immigrants. This is a tactic the Nazis used themselves.

Donald wants to shut down the government. He doesn’t want anything getting done. He wants America burning, so that he can pretend to be its hero returning to save it.

They lie and lie and lie until it becomes the truth. They currently have their entire cult believing that it was Kamala and the Democrats that are trying to assassinate Donald. When, in reality, both assassins were disaffected Republicans.

Donald inspired a bloodthirsty mob to attack his nation’s capitol in an effect to make him king. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have denounced political violence at every moment.

Donold has vowed to ‘be a dictator on day one.’ Why would he stop on day two? Why is that the assumption? Oh, it was a joke, he’ll say. My ass.

JD VANCE IS A FASCIST because, like Donald, for him the ends justify the means. He doesn’t care what lie has to tell. He even admitted this recently to Dana Bash on State of the Union:

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do, Dana.” - JD Vance, admitting that he is completely full of crap.

20% off for 1 year (today only)

Men like JD Vance will do anything to get ahead. Like Donald being mocked by Obama at the White House Press Correspondents Dinner in 2012, JD Vance is still furious about how well the libruhls mocked him on Twitter. So bruised is his ego, he will do anything to attain power and get his revenge.

AND LIKE MARK ROBINSON, HE KNOWS DONALD IS A NAZI. Vance even told his old college roommate that Trump was “America’s Hitler.”

But now JD Vance doesn’t want to be called a fascist. SORRY, BUT NO.

JD VANCE IS A FASCIST.

He KNOWS what he is doing is evil. He just doesn’t care. Throw out what his plans are. That alone is enough.

His running mate Donald just ranted that if he doesn’t win, it will be the Jews that are to blame. Sound familiar?

JD VANCE IS A FASCIST.

Thou shalt not let him get away with saying he’s not.

THE LORD HAS SPOKEN!

Can I get a frigging amen?

Leave a comment

20% off for 1 year (today only)

Share

THE RISE OF DEMOCRACY SPECIAL

Because it’s our 4-month anniversary, I'm offering a special discount! For today only, you can become a paid subscriber at a 20% discount. Just click here to claim your September Rise Of Democracy Special and support God. You will also gain access to our VP-debate live chat on October 1. Don’t miss out on this divine deal and unlock all our exclusive content! (Available through September 23th, 2024)

20% off for 1 year (today only)

HERE IT IS, YOUR MOMENT OF SMITE

Share