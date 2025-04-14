Dear Humans,

JD Vance, eager to steal some glory at a White House event for Ohio State’s national championship, lifted the College Football Playoff trophy for a photo op... and immediately dropped and BROKE it.

Get 25% off for 1 year

1. Fall of the Broman Empire

JD Vance, Ivy leaguer and Yale law grad, has zero athletic talent.

Look upon it ye faithful, and laugh thy asses off.

Share

He fumbled it in front of God, Trump, and everybody.

Then tried to laugh it off, tweeting:

BWAHAHAHA! Yeah, sure, ye swine!

Or perhaps thine hands were greasy from wiping away so much mascara?

2. Join The Rebellion

In just three months, we’ve grown from 73,000 to 133,000 subscribers. That’s 60,000 new wonderful angels who refuse to stay silent. Every day, more people are joining this rebellion.

"We the people are pissed and God's words are what we need, and have always needed, in these dire times. We must stand together, or hang separately." - Dave

So if you’ve been waiting for a sign, this is it. This isn’t just a newsletter anymore. It’s a movement. And it’s growing fast.

Join God’s rebellion today:

Get 25% off for 1 year

Now go forth, spread the memes, and remember: laughter is holy, but fixing the system is divine.

Love,

God