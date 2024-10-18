Dear Humans,

A former President who is running for re-election should be intelligent. This is not a high bar to cross for the leader of the free world. But your least favorite ‘Stable Genius’ is once again reminding us he has absolutely no brains.

Donold returned to his Safe Space on Friday morning, but not even an appearance on one of his favorite networks could go well!

Orange Julius appeared on the set of Fox & Friends for an interview with the worst morning news personalities on Earth, and there were several eye-popping moments that make me disgusted by both Trump and his supporters.

For example, there was this ridiculous moment where F&F played a question from a child, who asked what Donold’s favorite farm animal is. He used the question as an opportunity to tell us that Kamala is going to take away his favorite animal, the cow (The source of his favorite food, the Big Mac):

Donold also said that Lincoln was “probably” a great President, but wondered why he wasn’t able to stop the Civil War from happening in the first place.

PROBABLY?!?

One of the co-hosts tried to jump in to stop him from causing a train wreck, but the damage had already been done. And watch what happens when the show’s one black panelist hears what he says. LOL:

Dear GOD, I need to make some more wine!

One of his most terrifying answers came right out of the Project 2025 playbook. He said he would shut down the Department of Education and stop providing funding to any school who teaches the accurate history of the United States (That it was built off the backs of enslaved people):

Ever the egomaniac, Trump also revealed that he would be meeting with Fox owner Rupert Murdoch, and said that he would be asking him to stop airing ‘negative’ ads and giving air time to Trump critics between now and the election.

In other words, he wanted to ask the guy running this network to suppress the truth. He wants Fox News to be run like Russian State Media:

By the way, did you look at Trump’s lower half? (I know.. it’s not something I usually ask you to do). It looks like he’s sitting on a towel. Was he afraid he was gonna poop his pants??

He also looks kinda small compared to the rest of the F&F panel. Sad!

With interviews going this bad, it’s no wonder Trump has been canceling interview appearances left and right. Last we counted, he’s canceled 5 interviews, and his campaign managers are saying it’s because he’s exhausted. (Not surprising for the oldest Presidential candidate in U.S. history. He’s probably wishing he was Biden on the Beach right now.)

Bless Kamala Harris, who is not slowing down AND was telling voters about Trump’s exhaustion while she’s on the campaign trail:

Leave a comment

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE: