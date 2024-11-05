Letters from God

Letters from God

44 Comments

User's avatar
Jesus's avatar
Jesus
Nov 5, 2024

This is a beautiful post Dad 🥺 ❤️

Reply
Share
2 replies
linda murrell's avatar
linda murrell
Nov 5, 2024

This column alone earns 100 stars and 250 hearts more. Praying you are correct, and thankful that your loved one is recovering.

Reply
Share
42 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 God · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture