Dear Humans,

A little while ago, I mentioned that someone I love very dearly went to the ICU and was in critical condition. They had gone to the hospital for an operation and lost too much blood. I was told their chances were “not good” and to make final plans. I’ve been barely holding on.

HE HAS RISEN, BABY GIRL

But lo…through the power of love and constant efforts from dedicated healthcare heroes, I am overjoyed to tell you now that this human has defied all expectations. A miracle happened! Not only did they wake up, they are now being moved out of the ICU and listed as stable.

JUST LIKE A PRAYER

Like my loved one, whom I hold dear with all my heart, the USA has been in the ICU, on life support. She’s been through dark times, where the very soul of this nation felt fragile. But I feel, with every fiber of my being, that she’s going to make it.

In God you trust.

She’s got this. We’ve got this.

Thanks to the heroism of individuals like yourself.

I’ve naturally spent a lot of time on Letters from God making fun of the orange turd and his cult, but the ship of fools has finally run aground. As I wrote about yesterday, the rats are abandoning ship. His final day of rallies were all half-empty. But enough about that.

It’s time to celebrate you.

“Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping”. -Fred Rogers

This video went viral on TikTok and beautifully expresses how I feel right now, set to the angelic choir version of Madonna’s classic Like a Prayer as featured in Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the midnight hour…I can feel your power.

For the first time in my life, I am proud to bless America.

It means I’m God. I am THE God .

RESTORING TIMELINE INTEGRITY TO 100%

So, my beloved humans, as we look forward, remember that even in the darkest hours, there is light, laughter, and resilience. To those who refuse to give up, who keep pushing forward, and who stand strong in the face of every trial—I bless you.

Thank you for being the heroes who make miracles happen. You give me hope to keep blessing this wild, wonderful world.

Love,

God

Leave a comment

GOD IS LIVE-STREAMING ELECTION NIGHT

The LORD THY GOD shall host live election coverage starting at 12am EST / 9PM PST on Tuesday night, November 5.

Join me then right here on the Substack app!

This original programming is only possible because of your support.

Please consider becoming a paid Substack subscriber to help God’s network continue growing.

HELP SPREAD THIS MESSAGE FROM GOD FAR AND WIDE: